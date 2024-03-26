AEye Introduces Apollo – the First Product in the 4Sight Flex Family

Apollo demonstrates the power of 1550 lidar technology

DUBLIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced Apollo, the first product in AEye’s 4Sight™ Flex next-generation family of lidar sensors. Apollo delivers best-in-class range and resolution in a small, power-efficient, low-cost form factor, enabling both automotive and non-automotive applications. For L2+, L3, and L4 applications, this new sensor supports options for integration behind the windshield, on the roof, or in the grille, which enables OEMs to implement critical safety features with minimal impact to vehicle design. Apollo is believed to be the only 1550 nm high-performance lidar capable of behind the windshield integration.









AEye CEO Matt Fisch, said, “We are pleased to announce the first product from the 4Sight Flex family a mere four months after unveiling the initial reference design. With Apollo, we are able to demonstrate the true advantage of our ultra-long-range lidar delivered in an incredibly compact form factor. This achievement underscores the scalability of our software-defined architecture.”

Apollo supports up to 120° horizontal and 30° vertical field of view, with long-range detection of up to 325 meters at 10% reflectivity and up to 6.2 million points per second (PPS). Apollo also provides horizontal and vertical resolutions within a region of interest as high as 0.025°.

Apollo leverages proven components and supply chain partners, resulting in minimized technical risk, maximized supply chain readiness, and a very competitive price for performance. As part of the 4Sight Flex family, Apollo runs on AEye’s 4Sight Intelligent Sensing Platform. This platform delivers a highly programmable lidar solution that can be customized easily for each application and can be reconfigured through software, including over-the-air updates.

Apollo samples are expected to be available for customer demonstrations in June 2024.

