AEye CEO Matt Fisch to Keynote at Auto Lidar Tech Conference in Suzhou, China

Event hosted by DVN and Enmore scheduled for June 21, 2024

DUBLIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that Matt Fisch, AEye CEO, will present a keynote speech at the 6th Annual Auto Lidar Tech Conference in Suzhou, China on June 21.





Mr. Fisch said, “I am pleased to take part in this prominent lidar conference and honored to represent AEye to many of our partners, peers, and industry experts. It’s clear that the market in China is setting the pace for lidar adoption and I am personally excited to highlight AEye’s software-defined 4Sight™-based product line that provides the unparalleled adaptability and development speed required to compete in this nimble and fast-moving ecosystem.”

This year’s conference is expected to attract over 1,500 attendees and technical experts from various areas representing the end-to-end lidar value chain including leaders from OEMs, Tier 1s, and component manufacturers. The theme of this year’s event is “Sustainable Growth and Crafting the Future.” For more information on the conference, visit EAC 2024: 6th Lidar Tech, Suzhou – DVN.

AEye recently announced that it will partner with Accelight Technologies, Inc. and LighTekton Co., Ltd. to deliver AEye’s ultra-long-range lidar solution to the China market. Together, the group will focus on improving efficiency and safety in China’s trucking and railway systems using AEye’s 4Sight platform.

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “continue,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “predict,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends, or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements included in this press release include statements about Mr. Fisch’s keynote at the 6th Annual Auto Lidar Tech Conference in Suzhou, China on June 21, 2024, the anticipated attendees at the Conference, and AEye’s recent announcement about AEye’s partners in China, among others. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are very difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from the assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of AEye. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the risks that Mr. Fisch is unable to travel to the Conference or the Conference is cancelled or postponed for reasons beyond AEye’s control, or otherwise; (ii) the risks that AEye’s software-defined 4Sight™-based product line may not provide the unparalleled adaptability or development speed to the extent anticipated; (iii) the risks that the partnership to bring lidar solutions to China may be unable to do so to the extent anticipated, or at all; (iv) the risks that the group may be unable to deliver safer autonomous trucking and railway systems in China using AEye’s ultra-long-range 4Sight platform to the extent anticipated, or at all; (v) the risks that AEye’s ultra-long-range 4Sight platform may not find a market in China, in the autonomous trucking, railway systems, or other markets, to the extent anticipated, or at all; (vi) the risks that lidar adoption occurs slower than anticipated or fails to occur at all; (vii) the risks that AEye’s products may not meet the diverse range of performance and functional requirements of target markets and customers; (viii) the risks that AEye’s products may not function as anticipated by AEye, or by target markets and customers; (ix) the risks that AEye may not be in a position to adequately or timely address either the near or long-term opportunities that may or may not exist in the evolving autonomous transportation industry; (x) the risks that laws and regulations are adopted impacting the use of lidar that AEye is unable to comply with, in whole or in part; (xi) the risks associated with changes in competitive and regulated industries in which AEye operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting AEye’s business; (xii) the risks that AEye is unable to adequately implement its business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; and (xiii) the risks of economic downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive and evolving industry in which AEye operates. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by current or future global conflicts and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to cause economic uncertainty. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the periodic report that AEye has most recently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and other documents filed by us or that will be filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements; AEye assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. AEye gives no assurance that AEye will achieve any of its expectations.

Contacts

Leigh Bannister



AEye, Inc.



lbannister@aeye.ai

925-400-4366

Evan Niu, CFA



Financial Profiles, Inc.



eniu@finprofiles.com

310-622-8243