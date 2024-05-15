AEye, Accelight Technologies, and LighTekton Co. Announce Partnership to Bring Lidar Solutions to China

Focus on autonomous trucking and railway safety systems

DUBLIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced it will partner with Accelight Technologies, Inc. (“ATI”) and LighTekton Co., Ltd. to deliver AEye’s 4Sight™ lidar solutions to the China market. Together, the group will help deliver safer autonomous trucking and railway systems in China, using AEye’s ultra-long-range 4Sight platform.





Matt Fisch, AEye CEO said, “China is leading the market in lidar adoption particularly as it applies to the build-out of its smart rail transit and investment in autonomous trucking for its highway system. Our 4Sight platform is an ultra-long-range solution that provides ‘safety at speed’ and could help deliver greater efficiency and safety for China’s dynamic public transportation systems. We are excited to work with two technology leaders to bring our 4Sight platform to China’s extensive highway and rail systems. ATI and LighTekton are the right partners to make this happen, with their advanced capabilities and innate desire to deliver a safer experience for both autonomous trucking and railways.”

“As Matt said, China is leading the market in lidar adoption and we are very excited to work with AEye to bring their ultra-long-range lidar to the China market, where the TAM is estimated to be $2.5 billion USD over the next 3 years. We believe AEye’s 4Sight technology will truly advance the overall safety experience in both autonomous trucking and railway systems,” says Gordon Gu, Chairman of ATI.

ATI is a global company and a manufacturer of passive and active pluggable modules used in fiber optic networks for telecom, datacenter, CATV, and broadband access networks. ATI’s dedicated team designs and manufactures high-quality optoelectronic products for various high-tech markets.

LighTekton is a high-tech enterprise focusing on photoelectric perception technology in the field of pan-autonomous driving, headquartered in Wuhan Optics Valley, China. With full-stack product R&D capabilities, based on optoelectronic technology and photoelectric and lidar sensors, it provides customers with a full range of services such as device packaging, module assembly, complete machine design, and solutions.

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance.

