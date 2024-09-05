Aeva to Showcase High-Performance 4D LiDAR Technology for Commercial Vehicles at IAA Transportation 2024

Next-Generation Sensor Technology Provides Safety-Critical Benefits for Advanced Driving Automation and Autonomy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced it will showcase its high performance Aeva 4D LiDAR™ technology for the commercial vehicle industry at IAA Transportation 2024, the world’s leading platform for the future of logistics, commercial vehicles, and the transport sector.









At IAA, Aeva will demonstrate its unique Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR technology, including Aeva Atlas™ and Aeries™ II sensors, which simultaneously detect the velocity of each point in addition to precise 3D position. Aeva will also display its latest innovations in custom silicon technology including the Aeva CoreVision™ next-generation Lidar-on-Chip module, and Aeva X1™, a powerful System-on-Chip (SoC) LiDAR processor. In addition, Aeva’s partner Torc Robotics, an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck, will showcase its driving simulator for autonomous trucking.

Visitors to Aeva’s booth in Hall 12 Stand C48 at the Deutsche Messe exhibition center in Hanover will experience:

Atlas 4D LiDAR: Atlas is Aeva’s automotive-grade long-range and high-resolution 4D LiDAR for mass production applications. Visitors will be able to view the product, see live demonstrations, and learn more about its powerful capabilities designed to accelerate the automotive industry’s path to safer advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving at highway speeds.

Perception Technology Demos: See live point clouds from Atlas and Aeries II sensors showcasing Aeva’s unique ability to detect 3D position and velocity simultaneously. Advanced perception technology will also show scene segmentation and pedestrian detection capabilities.

Torc Robotics Driving Simulator: Aeva and Torc are collaborating to bring SAE Level 4 autonomous trucking to market, beginning with the Daimler Truck Freightliner Cascadia platform. At the event, attendees can test out a Torc driving simulator to experience an autonomous truck without ever getting on the road. Road footage shows the in-cab perspective with synchronized steering as the fully autonomous truck navigates complex driving scenarios, powered by data from the truck’s Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors.

Demo Drives: Ride-along demo drives with live 4D LiDAR sensor data demonstrates the unique benefits of Aeva’s technology, including simultaneous velocity and range detection, Aeva Ultra Resolution™ and ultra long-range sensing. Space is limited to select attendees. Please RSVP in person at Aeva’s stand.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, Aeva 4D LiDAR, Aeva Atlas, Aeries, Aeva Ultra Resolution, Aeva CoreVision, and Aeva X1 are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

