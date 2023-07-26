<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Aeva to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor events.


JP Morgan Automotive Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: August 10, 2023

Presentation Time: 2:15pm ET

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit

Location: Chicago, IL

Date: August 29, 2023

IAA Mobility

Location: Munich, Germany

Date: Week of September 4, 2023

Institutional investors can contact their sales representative at each hosting organization to register and request a meeting.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, 4D LiDAR, Aeries, Ultra Resolution, 4D Perception, and 4D Localization are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investors:

Andrew Fung

investors@aeva.ai

Media:

Michael Oldenburg

press@aeva.ai

