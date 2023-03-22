Aeva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Selected by top-10 global OEM for vehicle development
Progressing on a growing number of vehicle programs to advanced / RFQ stage
Completed core development of LiDAR on chip perception platform for industrial automation
Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.
Key Company Highlights
- Successful launch of Aeries II, with shipments to 40+ customers in 2022
- Selected by a top-10 global OEM for development program, which defines specifications for production vehicles targeting 2025 start of production
- Progressing on a growing number of vehicle programs to the advanced or RFQ stage with leading OEMs
- Completed core development of LiDAR on chip perception platform for existing customers and additional opportunities in industrial automation
“Aeva achieved important commercial milestones in 2022 that are enabling us to further our momentum in 2023,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO at Aeva. “It has been an exciting start to the year, with the selection by a top-10 global OEM for development towards production and meaningful progress on other customer engagements. Our focus in 2023 is on securing new wins as we continue on our vision of bringing the next generation of perception to the market.”
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights
-
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $323.8 million as of December 31, 2022
-
Revenue
- Revenue of $0.2 million in Q4 2022, which includes revenue of $4.1 million partially offset by an adjustment of $3.9 million for an existing customer‘s contract modification. This compares to revenue of $2.9 million in Q4 2021
- Revenue of $4.2 million for full year 2022, which includes revenue of $8.1 million partially offset by an adjustment of $3.9 million for an existing customer‘s contract modification. This compares to revenue of $9.3 million for full year 2021
-
GAAP and Non-GAAP Operating Loss*
- GAAP operating loss of $44.4 million in Q4 2022, compared to GAAP operating loss of $31.9 million in Q4 2021
- GAAP operating loss of $152.0 million for full year 2022, compared to GAAP operating loss of $104.2 million for full year 2021
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $38.5 million in Q4 2022, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $25.7 million in Q4 2021
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $127.7 million for full year 2022, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $81.9 million for full year 2021
-
GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share*
- GAAP net loss per share of $0.20 in Q4 2022, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.15 in Q4 2021
- GAAP net loss per share of $0.68 for full year 2022, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.51 for full year 2021
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.17 in Q4 2022, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.12 in Q4 2021
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.57 for full year 2022, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.41 for full year 2021
-
Shares Outstanding
- Weighted average shares outstanding of 218.4 million in Q4 2022 and 217.3 million for full year 2022
*Tables reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP measures are provided at the end of this release. Aeva believes that such non-GAAP measures are useful as supplemental measures of Aeva’s performance.
|
AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
67,420
|
|
$
|
66,810
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
256,392
|
|
|
378,200
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
2,887
|
|
|
2,341
|
|
Inventories
|
|
2,951
|
|
|
2,063
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
5,473
|
|
|
9,070
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
335,123
|
|
|
458,484
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
7,402
|
|
|
10,284
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
9,720
|
|
|
5,136
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
3,525
|
|
|
4,425
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
862
|
|
|
859
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
356,632
|
|
$
|
479,188
|
|
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
5,182
|
|
$
|
4,386
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
9,063
|
|
|
4,110
|
|
Accrued employee costs
|
|
4,721
|
|
|
2,196
|
|
Lease liability, current portion
|
|
2,667
|
|
|
2,872
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
194
|
|
|
733
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
21,827
|
|
|
14,297
|
|
Lease liability, noncurrent portion
|
|
4,789
|
|
|
7,455
|
|
Warrant liability
|
|
90
|
|
|
1,060
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
26,706
|
|
|
22,812
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|
Common stock
|
|
22
|
|
|
21
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
643,756
|
|
|
619,841
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(3,585
|
)
|
|
(524
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(310,267
|
)
|
|
(162,962
|
)
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
329,926
|
|
|
456,376
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
$
|
356,632
|
|
$
|
479,188
|
|
AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Revenue
|
|
188
|
|
|
2,873
|
|
|
4,192
|
|
|
9,265
|
|
Cost of revenue (1)
|
|
3,316
|
|
|
1,930
|
|
|
8,447
|
|
|
5,833
|
|
Gross profit (loss)
|
|
(3,128
|
)
|
|
943
|
|
|
(4,255
|
)
|
|
3,432
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development expenses (1)
|
|
32,211
|
|
|
23,749
|
|
|
109,587
|
|
|
74,768
|
|
General and administrative expenses (1)
|
|
7,428
|
|
|
6,766
|
|
|
31,070
|
|
|
28,407
|
|
Selling and marketing expenses (1)
|
|
1,628
|
|
|
2,364
|
|
|
7,043
|
|
|
4,443
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
41,267
|
|
|
32,879
|
|
|
147,700
|
|
|
107,618
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(44,395
|
)
|
|
(31,936
|
)
|
|
(151,955
|
)
|
|
(104,186
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
1,674
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
3,707
|
|
|
372
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
47
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
943
|
|
|
1,936
|
|
Net loss before income taxes
|
|
(42,674
|
)
|
|
(31,742
|
)
|
|
(147,305
|
)
|
|
(101,878
|
)
|
Income tax provision
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(42,674
|
)
|
$
|
(31,742
|
)
|
$
|
(147,305
|
)
|
$
|
(101,878
|
)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
$
|
(0.15
|
)
|
$
|
(0.68
|
)
|
$
|
(0.51
|
)
|
Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
218,407,208
|
|
|
214,344,240
|
|
|
217,307,896
|
|
|
200,849,663
|
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
423
|
|
$
|
480
|
|
$
|
1,161
|
|
$
|
1,483
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
4,045
|
|
|
|
4,130
|
|
|
|
17,197
|
|
|
|
12,754
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
1,205
|
|
|
1,420
|
|
|
4,972
|
|
|
7,629
|
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
|
917
|
|
|
|
371
|
|
Total stock-based compensation expense
|
$
|
5,889
|
|
$
|
6,192
|
|
$
|
24,247
|
|
$
|
22,237
|
|
AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(147,305
|
)
|
$
|
(101,878
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
3,265
|
|
|
1,147
|
|
Loss on write down of fixed assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
52
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liability
|
|
(970
|
)
|
|
(1,954
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
24,247
|
|
|
22,237
|
|
Impairment of inventories
|
|
1,664
|
|
|
—
|
|
Amortization of right-of-use assets
|
|
2,882
|
|
|
1,901
|
|
Realized loss on available-for-sale securities
|
|
29
|
|
|
—
|
|
Amortization of premium on available-for-sale securities
|
|
389
|
|
|
1,498
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(546
|
)
|
|
(2,200
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
(2,552
|
)
|
|
(844
|
)
|
Other current assets
|
|
3,634
|
|
|
(7,285
|
)
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(795
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
1,287
|
|
|
2,667
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
4,953
|
|
|
3,202
|
|
Accrued employee costs
|
|
2,525
|
|
|
1,474
|
|
Lease liability
|
|
(2,871
|
)
|
|
(1,785
|
)
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
(539
|
)
|
|
458
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(109,911
|
)
|
|
(82,105
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(7,439
|
)
|
|
(3,850
|
)
|
Purchase of available-for-sale securities
|
|
(210,197
|
)
|
|
(571,925
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities
|
|
—
|
|
|
20,123
|
|
Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities
|
|
328,526
|
|
|
171,580
|
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4,500
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
110,890
|
|
|
(388,572
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from business combination and private offering
|
|
—
|
|
|
560,777
|
|
Transaction costs related to business combination and private offering
|
|
—
|
|
|
(47,487
|
)
|
Payments of taxes withheld on net settled vesting of restricted stock units
|
|
(720
|
)
|
|
(1,338
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
350
|
|
|
911
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
(369
|
)
|
|
512,863
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
610
|
|
|
42,186
|
|
Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|
|
66,810
|
|
|
24,624
|
|
Ending cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
67,420
|
|
$
|
66,810
|
|
AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
GAAP operating loss
|
|
$
|
(44,395
|
)
|
|
$
|
(31,936
|
)
|
|
$
|
(151,955
|
)
|
|
$
|
(104,186
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
5,889
|
|
|
|
6,192
|
|
|
24,247
|
|
|
|
22,237
|
|
Non-GAAP operating loss
|
|
$
|
(38,506
|
)
|
|
$
|
(25,744
|
)
|
|
$
|
(127,708
|
)
|
|
$
|
(81,949
|
)
|
Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
|
$
|
(42,674
|
)
|
|
$
|
(31,742
|
)
|
|
$
|
(147,305
|
)
|
|
$
|
(101,878
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
5,889
|
|
|
|
6,192
|
|
|
24,247
|
|
|
|
22,237
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liability
|
|
|
(48
|
)
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
(970
|
)
|
|
|
(1,954
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(36,833
|
)
|
$
|
(25,600
|
)
|
$
|
(124,028
|
)
|
$
|
(81,595
|
)
|
Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP net loss per share
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
218,407,208
|
|
|
214,344,240
|
|
|
217,307,896
|
|
|
200,849,663
|
|
GAAP net loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
$
|
(0.15
|
)
|
$
|
(0.68
|
)
|
$
|
(0.51
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liability
|
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
(0.00
|
)
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
$
|
(0.57
|
)
|
$
|
(0.41
|
)
