<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Aeva Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call
Business Wire

Aeva Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that it will report results for the first quarter 2023 after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Aeva will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the first quarter 2023 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Event: Aeva Technologies, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Results Call

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Join by webcast: investors.aeva.com

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our investor relations website investors.aeva.com for 12 months following the call.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, 4D LiDAR, Aeries, Ultra Resolution, 4D Perception, and 4D Localization are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investors:

Andrew Fung

investors@aeva.ai

Media:

Michael Oldenburg

press@aeva.ai

Articoli correlati

Ault Alliance Announces Postponement of the Record Date for the Distribution of Securities of Imperalis Holding

Business Wire Business Wire -
Ault Alliance still intends to distribute to its stockholders 140 million shares and warrants to purchase an additional 140...
Continua a leggere

Perfect Corp.’s Global Beauty & Fashion Tech Forum Returns to NYC to Showcase the Innovative AI & AR Technologies Driving Business Today

Business Wire Business Wire -
The franchise industry event returns to New York City on June 26th, gathering industry leaders across beauty, fashion, technology,...
Continua a leggere

Danimer Scientific Rings Closing Bell at New York Stock Exchange to Celebrate Earth Week

Business Wire Business Wire -
BAINBRIDGE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$DNMR--Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”) CEO Stephen Croskrey rang the closing bell at...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Ault Alliance Announces Postponement of the Record Date for the Distribution of Securities of...

Business Wire