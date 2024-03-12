aeSolutions to Present at AIChE 2024 Spring Meeting and 20th Global Congress on Process Safety

Process Safety Group Manager Don Connolley to Serve as International Chair of the CCPS Conference at the 2024 GCPS

aeSolutions, a consulting, engineering, and systems integration company that provides industrial process safety and automation products and services, today announced that the company will be presenting and exhibiting at the AIChE 2024 Spring Meeting and 20th Global Congress on Process Safety (GCPS). The conference will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, from March 24 – 28, 2024. The annual AIChE Spring Meeting and GCPS is the key technical conference for practicing chemical and process safety engineers and covers the industry's critical needs more broadly and in-depth than any other industry conference.





In attendance from aeSolutions will be Process Safety Group Manager Don Connolley, CSP; SIS Engineering Principal Specialist Lauren Caldwell PE(SC), CFSP, CMSE®; Project Development Engineer, Plant Protection Systems Emily Henry, PE(SC), CFSE; and SIS Engineering Specialist Joel Ramirez, SIS FEL.

In addition to serving as International Chair of the Center for Chemical Process Safety Conference (CCPS) at the 2024 GCPS, Process Safety Group Manager Don Connolley will lead the GCPS Welcoming Plenary Session on Monday, the 25th, at 9:30 a.m. Principal Specialist Lauren Caldwell will co-chair a session titled, “What is Process Safety Culture and How Does it Apply to Me?” on Monday at 3:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the 26th, Project Development Engineer Emily Henry and Engineering Specialist Joel Ramirez will present a session titled, “What is Lurking Under the Radar? Process Safety Essentials You Need to Know” at 3:30 p.m.

WHAT: AIChE 2024 Spring Meeting and 20th GCPS

WHO:

Don Connolley



Monday, March 25th, 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.



Session: 20th GCPS Welcoming Plenary Session



Location: Great Hall AD

Lauren Caldwell



Monday, March 25th, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Session: What is Process Safety Culture and How Does it Apply to Me?



Location: 222

Emily Henry and Joel Ramirez



Tuesday, March 26th, 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Session: What is Lurking Under the Radar? Process Safety Essentials You Need to Know



Location: 222

WHERE: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana



Booth #228

WHEN: March 24 – 28, 2024

About aeSolutions

In business since 1998, aeSolutions is a consulting, engineering, and systems integration company that provides industrial process safety and automation products and services. They specialize in helping industrial clients achieve their risk management and operational excellence goals through expertise in process safety, combustion control and safeguarding, safety instrumented systems, control system design and integration, alarm management, and related operations and integrity management systems. For more information, visit www.aesolutions.com.

