aeSolutions Announces Appointment of David Ivester as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales

Industry Veteran to Focus on Client Success and Growing the Company’s Portfolio

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ICS—aeSolutions, a consulting, engineering, and systems integration company, today announced the appointment of David Ivester to the position of senior vice president for Sales and Marketing. Ivester will serve on the senior leadership team, where he will head the company’s sales strategy and efforts.





“We could not have asked for a better candidate for our sales leader position than David. He is an innovative thinker and problem solver, and has the right market experience,” said aeSolutions President Ken O’Malley. “Most importantly, he is an ideal cultural fit for our organization. Through his collaborative approach, he will help us to refocus on what our clients really need from us.”

In his new role as senior vice president, Ivester will provide organizational leadership to help drive the growth of the company’s portfolio. Prior to joining aeSolutions, Ivester accumulated more than 30 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions in sales and marketing in the process automation space. During his previous tenure at Emerson, Ivester held a range of roles, from sales representative to vice president of Global Accounts. In his most recent role at Emerson, his responsibilities included leading a billion-dollar revenue-generating team and managing capital project investments.

“From the very beginning of my conversations with aeSolutions about joining the company, I knew I aligned with the company’s focus on client success and employee development. It’s a good fit from a values perspective, and I am also really excited about working in a smaller company with quick decision-making cycles,” said Ivester. “I have a passion for developing long-term, mutually beneficial relationships and I’ve spent a significant portion of my career in the strategic account management segment of sales. My record of hiring and developing talent in my previous role is one of the things I’ve been most proud of. I’m thrilled for this new challenge, and I look forward to applying my knowledge and skills as the company looks to the future.”

About aeSolutions

In business since 1998, aeSolutions is a consulting, engineering, and systems integration company that provides industrial process safety and automation products and services. They specialize in helping industrial clients achieve their risk management and operational excellence goals through expertise in process safety, combustion control and safeguarding, safety instrumented systems, control system design and integration, alarm management, and related operations and integrity management systems. For more information, visit www.aesolutions.com.

Contacts

RedIron Public Relations for aeSolutions



Kari Ritacco



kari@redironpr.com