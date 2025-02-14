AESC Ranks Fourth in 2024 Global Energy Storage Cell Shipments According to InfoLink Consulting

YOKOHAMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AESC, a Japan-based global leader in high-performance battery technology, ranks among the top companies in global energy storage industry, according to the 2024 Non-China Markets’ Energy Storage Cell Shipment Ranking. The ranking by InfoLink Consulting, a leading research and consulting firm specializing in renewables and technology, covers utility-scale, commercial & industry, and residential applications. This achievement highlights AESC’s rapid expansion and continued leadership in the energy storage sector and solidifies its position as one of the top players globally, marking a significant leap into the top 4.

“AESC earned its position on this list because of our market-leading energy storage technology, extensive global delivery experience, and rapid expansion of production capacity,” said AESC Group CEO Shoichi Matsumoto. “Our strategic partnerships with key energy storage system integrators, such as Fluence, Powin, and Nidec, have further strengthened AESC’s position as one of the fastest-growing companies in the energy storage industry,” he added.

According to InfoLink, the global energy storage cell shipments experienced a Year-over-Year (YoY) growth of 60% to 314.7GWh in 2024, with 300+Ah cells accounting for nearly 50% of the global utility-scale energy storage market in a single quarter. As an industry leader in the development, mass production, and delivery of 300+Ah energy storage cells, AESC continues to set new industry benchmarks. At the start of this calendar year, AESC has delivered over 30 GWh of 300+Ah energy storage cells, demonstrating significant growth, market share, quality performance and safety.

The company is set to begin production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells in North America this year, and its LFP production facility in Europe is expected to begin series production in the coming years. These capacity expansions will further accelerate AESC’s growth in key markets, positioning the company to meet the increasing global demand for energy storage solutions.

About AESC

AESC is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance batteries for zero-emission electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Founded in Japan in 2007 and headquartered in Yokohama, AESC has been building manufacturing capabilities around the world to serve key markets and leading customers for over 15 years. Today, AESC’s advanced technology powers over one million vehicles and provides more than 40GWh of installed capacity for energy storage systems in over 60 countries.

AESC’s global footprint includes 13 manufacturing sites across Japan, the U.S., U.K., France, Spain, and China.

