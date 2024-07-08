AESC Appoints Knudt Flor as CEO for United States and Europe

Flor will also serve as Global Head of Quality, reporting to CEO Shoichi Matsumoto









YOKOHAMA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AESC, a Japan-based global leader in high-performance battery technology for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, today announced the appointment of Knudt Flor as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for U.S. and Europe and as Global Head of Quality. He will be based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

With an impressive track record of leadership in the automotive and technology sectors, Flor brings over 35 years of industry experience to AESC. Flor served as President and CEO of BMW Manufacturing Corporation LLC, USA. Over his 33-year career at BMW, he held significant roles overseeing Operations, Engineering, Logistics and Quality for the company in plants and joint ventures in Europe, USA, Africa and Asia. Among his roles, he served as the Head of Corporate Quality for the BMW Group.

Most recently, Flor served as the Distinguished Professor of Industry Practice at the College of Charleston and as SVP for Innovation and Industry Engagement. Flor is also one of the founding directors of South Carolina Fraunhofer USA Alliance.

Shoichi Matsumoto, CEO of AESC Group said, “We are thrilled to welcome Knudt Flor to the AESC leadership team. His extensive cross-border management experience and deep acumen will prove invaluable as we accelerate our efforts to bring the world’s best batteries to market. We are confident that Knudt will lead our North American and European operations to new heights, driving our commitment to innovation and customer excellence.”

“I am excited to join AESC at such a pivotal time for the company and the industry,” said Knudt Flor. “AESC’s commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with my vision for the future of the automotive industry. I’m excited to work with the talented team to drive operational excellence, growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

In his new role as CEO for the United States and Europe, Flor will oversee AESC’s business operations in the U.S. (which include Tennessee, South Carolina and Kentucky) and Europe (including France, Spain, and the U.K.), focusing on strategic initiatives to enhance local manufacturing capabilities, foster partnerships with leading OEMs, and support the growing demand for zero-emission transportation solutions. In addition, Flor will oversee AESC’s global efforts to turn its cutting-edge technology into mass production net zero gigafactories that meet and exceed customer expectations.

