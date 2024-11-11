AESARA Announces Spin-Off of ARYSANA, a New Company Focused on Software Development for Biopharma

CHAPEL HILL, NC–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–AESARA, a leading Value and Access agency, has announced the spin-off of its digital business, ARYSANA.





ARYSANA will develop innovative digital solutions to streamline biopharma evidence generation and dissemination workflows.

Sissi Pham, Chief Executive Officer at both AESARA and ARYSANA, expressed her gratitude for the team’s dedication during this transformative process. “I want to thank our teams for their tireless work in creating two strong, independent companies through the ARYSANA spin-out.”

Pham stated, “This transition presents an exciting opportunity for the ARYSANA team to focus exclusively on software development and leverage our unique twin heritage – in biopharma business and in software development – to expand the impact of our software tools. In a truly revolutionary period, on the ground floor with AI, an independent ARYSANA is ideally placed to help our biopharma customers get healthcare interventions to patients faster and more efficiently.”

Pham announced the appointment of Gavin Outteridge as General Manager of this new venture – transitioning from his position as Managing Director of AESARA’s European business. Outteridge is a biopharma sector veteran and ARYSANA will be his third start-up.

Outteridge reiterated the opportunity for growth given the team’s history of success in this complex and rapidly evolving environment, “From direct experience, we know the pharmaceutical industry is complex and dynamic, with many challenges to productivity and speed. Practical, sector-specific tools, with AI enhancements, will help our customers, from clinical-stage biotechs to the world’s largest pharmaceutical giants, generate and communicate scientific and value evidence faster and more efficiently.”

For more information about ARYSANA and its offerings, please visit www.arysana.com or contact Gavin Outteridge, gavin.outteridge@arysana.com.

About AESARA

AESARA is a market access agency with a focused purpose to impact healthcare decision-making to improve people’s lives. Established in 2016, we are a woman and minority-owned company with seasoned biopharma industry professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.aesara.com and connect with AESARA on X and LinkedIn.

About ARYSANA

ARYSANA is a biopharma specialist software innovator. Established in 2024, ARYSANA’s twin heritage in biopharma and in tech enables us to create AI tools and co-pilots that impact industry challenges. For more information, please visit www.arysana.com and connect with ARYSANA on LinkedIn.

Contacts

ARYSANA: Gavin J. Outteridge, +44 7808 578 597/ gavin.outteridge@arysana.com

AESARA: Pam Read, +1 587 233 4260/ pam@aesara.com