Home Business Wire AeroVironment, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings and Host...
Business Wire

AeroVironment, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings and Host Conference Call

di Business Wire

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) will report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended July 27, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the results.


The call will be led by Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment’s chairman, president and chief executive officer; Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Jonah Teeter-Balin, vice president of corporate development and investor relations.

Investors may access the conference call by registering through the following link up to 10 minutes before the event begins:

Conference Call Details

Date: September 4, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET | 1:30 p.m. PT | 2:30 p.m. MT | 3:30 p.m. CT

Participant registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIabc39fbc6b534eb4aac7d5fda54c1d33

The live audio webcast will also be accessible via the Investor Relations section of AeroVironment’s website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please access the site 15 minutes before the event to ensure any necessary software is downloaded.

Audio Replay

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website shortly after the event: http://investor.avinc.com.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a global leader in intelligent multi-domain robotic systems, uncrewed aircraft and ground systems, sensors, software analytics and connectivity. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AeroVironment delivers actionable intelligence so our customers can proceed with certainty. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT

Jonah Teeter-Balin

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

AeroVironment, Inc.

https://investor.avinc.com/contact-and-faq/contact-us

MEDIA CONTACT
Ashley Riser

Public Relations Manager

AeroVironment, Inc.

+1 (805) 750-6176

pr@avinc.com

Articoli correlati

Verint to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET...
Continua a leggere

Topcon Positioning Systems Announces Retirement Plan of Ray O’Connor, Appointment of Ivan Di Federico as New President and CEO

Business Wire Business Wire -
LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Topcon--Topcon Positioning Systems has announced that Ray O’Connor, president and chief executive officer, will retire in September...
Continua a leggere

Topcon Positioning Systems Announces Retirement Plan of Ray O’Connor, Appointment of Ivan Di Federico as New President and CEO

Business Wire Business Wire -
LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Topcon--Topcon Positioning Systems has announced that Ray O’Connor, president and chief executive officer, will retire in September...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php