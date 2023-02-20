<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference...
Business Wire

AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVAVAeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it will issue financial results for the Company’s fiscal third quarter ended January 28, 2023 after the market closes on Monday, Mar. 6, 2023. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal third quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations.

Investors may access the conference call by registering via the participant registration link below up to 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: Mar. 6, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT, 2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT)

Participant registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIac3afa4fd07640f5babfc44519728c67

Investors may also listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.avinc.com.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can proceed with certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

Contacts

Jonah Teeter-Balin

+1 (805) 520-8350 x4278

https://investor.avinc.com/contact-us

Articoli correlati

Greece Buy Now Pay Later Market Databook 2023: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 55.2% to Reach $1,689.9 Million in 2023 – Forecast...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Greece Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size,...
Continua a leggere

Workplace Technology the Key to Addressing Talent Shortages, ISG Says

Business Wire Business Wire -
Experts with Rolls-Royce, The LEGO Group, Havas, CBRE, LANXESS, UNHCR, Allianz and more to discuss new workplace paradigms at...
Continua a leggere

Vehere Gets Acknowledged in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Network Detection & Response

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Advisor--Vehere, a pioneer in cyber network intelligence solutions, is excited to announce that it has been named...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Greece Buy Now Pay Later Market Databook 2023: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow...

Business Wire