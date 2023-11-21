Home Business Wire AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference...
AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVAVAeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) will issue financial results for the company’s second quarter ended October 28 after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.


Hosting the call to review results for the second quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment’s chairman, president and chief executive officer; Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations.

Investors may access the conference call by registering via the participant registration link below up to 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Conference Call Event Details

Date: December 5, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m., ET (1:30 p.m. PT, 2:30 p.m. MT, 3:30 p.m. CT)

Participant registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI64ffae409eb84e6c946d9347cf5e6c50

Investors may also listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please access the site 15 minutes prior to the call to allow for time needed to download any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://investor.avinc.com.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a global leader in intelligent multi-domain robotic systems, uncrewed aircraft and ground systems, sensors, software analytics and connectivity. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AeroVironment delivers actionable intelligence so our customers can proceed with certainty. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

Contacts

Jonah Teeter-Balin

805-520-8350, ext. 4114

https://investor.avinc.com/contact-and-faq/contact-us

