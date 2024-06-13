AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Home Business Wire AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release...
ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) will issue financial results for the company’s fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended April 30, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.


Hosting the call to review results for the fourth quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment’s chairman, president and chief executive officer; Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director of corporate development and investor relations.

Investors may access the conference call by registering via the participant registration link below up to 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Conference Call Event Details

Date: June 26, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m., ET (1:30 p.m. PT, 2:30 p.m. MT, 3:30 p.m. CT)

Participant registration URL:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIda168288195747ed8cf612e20a3e0343

Investors may also listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please access the site 15 minutes prior to the call to allow for time needed to download any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://investor.avinc.com.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a global leader in intelligent multi-domain robotic systems, uncrewed aircraft and ground systems, sensors, software analytics and connectivity. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AeroVironment delivers actionable intelligence so our customers can proceed with certainty. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT

Jonah Teeter-Balin

Sr. Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

AeroVironment, Inc.

https://investor.avinc.com/contact-and-faq/contact-us

MEDIA CONTACT

Ashley Riser

Public Relations Manager

AeroVironment, Inc.

pr@avinc.com

