AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVAVAeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, will issue financial results for the Company’s fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended April 30, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal fourth quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations.

Investors may access the conference call by registering via the participant registration link below up to 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Conference Call Event Details

Date: June 27, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT, 2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT)

Participant registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf8cf27bdf83c46e38f1159f9e5d33d93

Investors may also listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please access the site 15 minutes prior to the call to allow for time needed to download any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.avinc.com.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a global leader in intelligent multi-domain robotic systems, uncrewed aircraft and ground systems, sensors, software analytics and connectivity. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AeroVironment delivers actionable intelligence so our customers can proceed with certainty. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

Jonah Teeter-Balin

+1 (805) 520-8350 x4278

https://investor.avinc.com/contact-us

