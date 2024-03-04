AeroVironment Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AeroVironment, Inc. (“AeroVironment” or the “Company”) reported today financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended January 27, 2024.





Third Quarter Highlights:

Record third quarter revenue of $186.6 million, up 39% year-over-year

Third quarter net income of $13.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $28.8 million, increases of $14.6 million and $5.1 million, year-over-year, respectively

Funded backlog of $462.8 million as of January 27, 2024

“Once again, AeroVironment has delivered outstanding results, including a record for third quarter revenue that’s nearly 40% above the same period last fiscal year,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Solid bottom-line results, fueled by record demand and strong operating execution, have us on track for our best year ever. In addition, the Company continues to show tremendous growth in the Loitering Munition Systems segment, which delivered record revenue in the quarter.

“With the increased global demand for our solutions, strong backlog and growing pipeline, AeroVironment remains well positioned for continued growth. As such, we are raising and narrowing our fiscal year revenue guidance for 2024 to between $700 million and $710 million, and we continue to anticipate double-digit revenue growth in fiscal year 2025.”

FISCAL 2024 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $186.6 million, an increase of 39% as compared to $134.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting higher product sales of $64.7 million, partially offset by lower service revenue of $12.5 million. From a segment standpoint, the year-over-year increase was due to revenue growth in Loitering Munitions Systems (“LMS”) of 140% and Unmanned Systems (“UMS”) of 23%, partially offset by a decrease in MacCready Works (“MW”) of 13%.

Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $67.3 million, an increase of 48% as compared to $45.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting higher product margin of $20.1 million and higher service gross margin of $1.7 million. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin increased to 36% from 34%, primarily due to an increase in the proportion of product revenue to total revenue, partially offset by an unfavorable product mix. Gross margin was favorably impacted by a decrease in depreciation charges for in-service assets of $5.3 million related to the closure of COCO site locations during fiscal year 2023. Gross margin was negatively impacted by $4.0 million of intangible amortization expense and other related non-cash purchase accounting expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $3.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Income from operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $14.3 million as compared to $4.6 million for the third quarter of last fiscal year. The increase year-over-year was primarily due higher gross margin of $21.8 million, partially offset by increases in research and development (“R&D”) expense of $9.0 million and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense of $3.1 million.

Other income, net, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.9 million, as compared to other loss, net of $5.4 million for the third quarter of last fiscal year. The increase in other income, net was primarily due to increases in net unrealized gains on investment holdings and interest income and a decrease in interest expense.

Provision for income taxes for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.3 million, as compared to a benefit of $(0.5) million for the third quarter of last fiscal year. The increase in provision for income taxes was primarily attributable to an increase in income before income taxes.

Net income attributable to AeroVironment for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $13.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, as compared to net loss attributable to AeroVironment of $(0.7) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the prior-year period, respectively.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $28.8 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.63, as compared to $23.7 million and $0.33, respectively, for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

BACKLOG

As of January 27, 2024, funded backlog (defined as remaining performance obligations under firm orders for which funding is currently appropriated to us under a customer contract) was $462.8 million, as compared to $424.1 million as of April 30, 2023.

FISCAL 2024 — OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR

For fiscal year 2024, the Company now expects revenue of between $700 million and $710 million, net income of between $51 million and $55 million, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between $122 million and $127 million, earnings per diluted share of between $1.86 and $2.00 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, which excludes amortization of intangible assets, other non-cash purchase accounting expenses and equity securities investments gains or losses, of between $2.69 and $2.83.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking and reflect management’s view of current and future market conditions, subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including certain assumptions with respect to our ability to efficiently and on a timely basis integrate acquisitions, obtain and retain government contracts, changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending, react to changes in the demand for our products and services, activities of competitors, changes in the regulatory environment, and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Investors are reminded that actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of our ability to successfully close and integrate acquisitions into our operations and avoid disruptions from acquisition transactions that will harm our business, including the acquisition of Tomahawk Robotics; the recording of goodwill and other intangible assets as part of acquisitions that are subject to potential impairments in the future and any realization of such impairments; any actual or threatened disruptions to our relationships with our distributors, suppliers, customers and employees, including shortages in components for our products; the ability to timely and sufficiently integrate international operations into our ongoing business and compliance programs; reliance on sales to the U.S. government, including uncertainties in classification, pricing or potentially burdensome imposed terms for certain types of government contracts; availability of U.S. government funding for defense procurement and R&D programs; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending, including due to continuing resolutions; adverse impacts of a U.S. government shutdown; our reliance on limited relationships to fund our development of HAPS UAS; our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new contracts; risks related to our international business, including compliance with export control laws; the extensive and increasing regulatory requirements governing our contracts with the U.S. government and international customers; the consequences to our financial position, business and reputation that could result from failing to comply with such regulatory requirements; unexpected technical and marketing difficulties inherent in major research and product development efforts; the impact of potential security and cyber threats or the risk of unauthorized access to and resulting misuse of our, our customers’ and/or our suppliers’ information and systems; uncertainty in the customer adoption rate of commercial use unmanned aircraft systems; failure to remain a market innovator, to create new market opportunities or to expand into new markets; unexpected changes in significant operating expenses, including components and raw materials; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology into current products; any increase in litigation activity or unfavorable results in legal proceedings, including pending class actions; our ability to respond and adapt to legal, regulatory and government budgetary changes, including those resulting from the impact of pandemics and similar outbreaks; our ability to comply with the covenants in our loan documents; our ability to attract and retain skilled employees; the impact of inflation; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world; and the failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. See in the financial tables below the calculation of these measures, the reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors, and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 27, January 28, January 27, January 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Product sales $ 155,923 $ 91,216 $ 421,173 $ 211,533 Contract services 30,655 43,179 98,568 142,962 186,578 134,395 519,741 354,495 Cost of sales: Product sales 99,486 54,866 240,126 127,210 Contract services 19,805 34,019 71,318 122,171 119,291 88,885 311,444 249,381 Gross margin: Product sales 56,437 36,350 181,047 84,323 Contract services 10,850 9,160 27,250 20,791 67,287 45,510 208,297 105,114 Selling, general and administrative 27,826 24,746 79,800 70,302 Research and development 25,127 16,157 62,618 47,793 Income (loss) from operations 14,334 4,607 65,879 (12,981 ) Other income (loss): Interest expense, net (114 ) (2,810 ) (4,072 ) (6,722 ) Other income (expense), net 1,004 (2,587 ) (2,983 ) (2,183 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 15,224 (790 ) 58,824 (21,886 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,259 (531 ) 3,710 (8,382 ) Equity method investment loss, net of tax (80 ) (417 ) (1,494 ) (2,190 ) Net income (loss) 13,885 (676 ) 53,620 (15,694 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (45 ) Net income (loss) attributable to AeroVironment, Inc. $ 13,885 $ (676 ) $ 53,620 $ (15,739 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to AeroVironment, Inc. Basic $ 0.50 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.99 $ (0.63 ) Diluted $ 0.50 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.98 $ (0.63 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 27,907,568 25,012,412 26,957,061 24,906,977 Diluted 28,044,127 25,012,412 27,061,409 24,906,977

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands except share data) January 27, April 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,694 $ 132,859 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $88 at January 27, 2024 and $156 at April 30, 2023 53,236 87,633 Unbilled receivables and retentions 148,588 105,653 Inventories, net 161,384 138,814 Income taxes receivable 8,081 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,708 12,043 Total current assets 500,691 477,002 Long-term investments 21,282 23,613 Property and equipment, net 45,053 39,795 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,904 27,363 Deferred income taxes 21,378 27,206 Intangibles, net 77,597 43,577 Goodwill 275,189 180,801 Other assets 10,205 5,220 Total assets $ 980,299 $ 824,577 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,969 $ 31,355 Wages and related accruals 28,443 35,637 Customer advances 17,536 16,645 Current portion of long-term debt 7,500 7,500 Current operating lease liabilities 8,934 8,229 Income taxes payable 797 2,342 Other current liabilities 17,352 19,626 Total current liabilities 107,531 121,334 Long-term debt, net of current portion 31,292 125,904 Non-current operating lease liabilities 21,978 21,189 Other non-current liabilities 2,105 746 Liability for uncertain tax positions 2,705 2,705 Deferred income taxes 1,703 1,729 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized shares—10,000,000; none issued or outstanding at January 27, 2024 and April 30, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized shares—100,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares—28,136,735 shares at January 27, 2024 and 26,216,897 shares at April 30, 2023 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 593,228 384,397 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,888 ) (4,452 ) Retained earnings 224,641 171,021 Total stockholders’ equity 812,985 550,970 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 980,299 $ 824,577

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Nine Months Ended January 27, January 28, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 53,620 $ (15,694 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,969 48,109 Loss from equity method investments 1,494 2,190 Amortization of debt issuance costs 638 634 Provision for doubtful accounts (67 ) 5 Reserve for inventory excess and obsolescence 11,668 3,787 Other non-cash expense, net 783 935 Non-cash lease expense 6,923 5,866 Loss on foreign currency transactions 54 38 Unrealized loss on available-for-sale equity securities, net 2,712 1,798 Deferred income taxes (1,604 ) (1,250 ) Stock-based compensation 12,425 7,108 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 115 1,193 Amortization of debt securities discount — 125 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 36,387 6,847 Unbilled receivables and retentions (41,950 ) (5,098 ) Inventories (31,901 ) (43,111 ) Income taxes receivable (8,081 ) (9,388 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (15,896 ) (3,114 ) Accounts payable (10,003 ) 7,789 Other liabilities (15,321 ) (157 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 26,965 8,612 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (13,901 ) (10,116 ) Equity method investments (1,875 ) (2,774 ) Equity security investments — (5,100 ) Acquisition of intangibles (1,500 ) — Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (24,156 ) (5,105 ) Proceeds from deconsolidation of previously controlled subsidiary, net of cash deconsolidated — (635 ) Redemptions of available-for-sale investments — 25,945 Purchases of available-for-sale investments — (1,326 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (41,432 ) 889 Financing activities Principal payments of term loan (95,000 ) (22,500 ) Holdback and retention payments for business acquisition (500 ) — Payment of contingent consideration (2,132 ) — Proceeds from shares issued, net of issuance costs 88,437 20,104 Payment of debt issuance costs (37 ) — Tax withholding payment related to net settlement of equity awards (1,370 ) (853 ) Exercise of stock options — 868 Other (19 ) (21 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,621 ) (2,402 ) Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (77 ) 695 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (25,165 ) 7,794 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 132,859 77,231 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 107,694 $ 85,025 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid, net during the period for: Income taxes $ 15,195 $ 1,192 Interest $ 5,850 $ 5,697 Non-cash activities Issuance of common stock for business acquisition $ 109,820 $ — Unrealized gain on available-for-sale investments, net of deferred tax expense of $0 for the nine months ended January 27, 2024 and January 28, 2023, respectively $ — $ (26 ) Change in foreign currency translation adjustments $ (436 ) $ 1,433 Issuances of inventory to property and equipment, ISR in-service assets $ — $ 4,677 Acquisitions of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 2,519 $ 731

AeroVironment, Inc. Reportable Segment Results (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended January 27, 2024 UMS LMS MW Total Revenue: Product sales $ 104,522 $ 51,338 $ 63 $ 155,923 Contract services 8,768 6,320 15,567 30,655 $ 113,290 $ 57,658 $ 15,630 $ 186,578 Segment adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 20,417 $ 7,562 $ (8,103 )

Three Months Ended January 28, 2023 UMS LMS MW Total Revenue: Product sales $ 74,966 $ 16,203 $ 47 $ 91,216 Contract services 17,363 7,812 18,004 43,179 $ 92,329 $ 24,015 $ 18,051 $ 134,395 Segment adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 11,792 $ (129 ) $ 376

AeroVironment, Inc. Reconciliation of non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 27, 2024 January 28, 2023 January 27, 2024 January 28, 2023 Earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 0.50 $ (0.03 ) $ 1.98 $ (0.63 ) Acquisition-related expenses — 0.01 0.05 0.04 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 0.16 0.22 0.38 0.69 Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net (0.03 ) 0.13 0.16 0.16 Earnings per diluted share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.63 $ 0.33 $ 2.57 $ 0.26

Reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions) January 27, 2024 January 28, 2023 January 27, 2024 January 28, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 13.9 $ (0.7 ) $ 53.6 $ (15.7 ) Interest expense, net 0.1 2.8 4.1 6.7 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1.3 (0.5 ) 3.7 (8.4 ) Depreciation and amortization 9.6 15.8 25.0 48.1 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 24.9 17.4 86.4 30.7 Stock-based compensation 4.2 2.7 12.4 7.1 Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net (0.7 ) 3.2 4.2 4.0 Amortization of cloud computing arrangement implementation 0.5 0.1 0.9 0.4 Acquisition-related expenses (0.1 ) 0.3 1.7 1.2 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 28.8 $ 23.7 $ 105.6 $ 43.4

Reconciliation of Forecast Earnings per Diluted Share (Unaudited) Fiscal year ending April 30, 2024 Forecast earnings per diluted share $ 1.86 – 2.00 Acquisition-related expenses 0.05 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 0.54 Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net 0.24 Forecast earnings per diluted share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 2.69 – 2.83

Reconciliation of 2024 Forecast and Fiscal Year 2023 Actual Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Fiscal year ending Fiscal year ended (in millions) April 30, 2024 April 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 51 – 55 $ (176 ) Interest expense, net 5 9 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3 – 4 (15 ) Depreciation and amortization 36 100 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 95 – 100 (82 ) Amortization of cloud computing arrangement implementation 1 1 Stock-based compensation 17 11 Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net 7 3 Acquisition-related expenses 2 1 Goodwill impairment — 156 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 122 – 127 $ 90

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

