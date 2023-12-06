AeroVironment Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AVAV—AeroVironment, Inc. (“AeroVironment” or the “Company”) reported today financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended October 28, 2023.





Second Quarter Highlights:

Second quarter revenue of $180.8 million, up 62% year-over-year

Second quarter net income of $17.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $39.5 million, increases of 366% and 481%, year-over-year, respectively

Funded backlog of $487.0 million as of October 28, 2023

Increasing fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance to between $685 million and $705 million, including the recently completed acquisition of Tomahawk Robotics

“Our results exceeded expectations, underscored by the highest second quarter revenue in company history combined with strong bottom-line performance,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Sales rose significantly year-over-year, reflecting increasing demand, strong operational execution and effective supply chain management. At the same time, we successfully completed the acquisition of Tomahawk Robotics, and we are well on our way to fully integrating these two great organizations – leveraging our combined technology to accelerate the implementation of AI and autonomy applications across our portfolio of unmanned platforms through a common operating platform.

“Given our standout performance and solid backlog, along with the addition of Tomahawk, we are again raising our revenue guidance for fiscal year 2024. Our optimism not only reflects near-term demand dynamics but also reflects an ongoing shift in battlefield priorities to the more frequent use of distributed, intelligent, multi-domain unmanned systems.”

FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $180.8 million, an increase of 62% as compared to $111.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting higher product sales of $83.4 million, partially offset by lower service revenue of $14.2 million. From a segment standpoint, the year-over-year increase was due to revenue growth in Unmanned Systems (“UMS”) of 115%, partially offset by decreases in MacCready Works (“MW”) of 6% and Loitering Munitions Systems (“LMS”) of 3%.

Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $75.4 million, an increase of 191% as compared to $25.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting higher product margin of $43.8 million and higher service gross margin of $5.6 million. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin increased to 42% from 23%, primarily due to an increase in the proportion of product revenue to total revenue and a favorable product mix. Gross margin was favorably impacted by a decrease in depreciation charges for in-service assets of $7.1 million related to the closure of COCO site locations during fiscal year 2023. Gross margin was negatively impacted by $3.2 million of intangible amortization expense and other related non-cash purchase accounting expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Income from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $25.2 million as compared to loss from operations of $(14.3) million for the second quarter of last fiscal year. The increase year-over-year was primarily due higher gross margin of $49.5 million, partially offset by increases in research and development (“R&D”) expense of $5.4 million and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense of $4.5 million.

Other loss, net, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $4.8 million, as compared to $1.5 million for the second quarter of last fiscal year. The increase in other expense was primarily due to an increase in unrealized losses on investment holdings.

Provision for income taxes for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.1 million, as compared to a benefit from income taxes of $(10.5) million for the second quarter of last fiscal year. The increase in provision for income taxes was primarily due to the increase in pre-tax income.

Net income attributable to AeroVironment for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $17.8 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, as compared to net loss attributable to AeroVironment of $(6.7) million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, in the prior-year period, respectively.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $39.5 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.97, as compared to $6.8 million and $0.01, respectively, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

BACKLOG

As of October 28, 2023, funded backlog (defined as remaining performance obligations under firm orders for which funding is currently appropriated to us under a customer contract) was $487.0 million, as compared to $424.1 million as of April 30, 2023.

FISCAL 2024 — OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR

For fiscal year 2024, the Company now expects revenue of between $685 million and $705 million, net income of between $45 million and $51 million, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between $119 million and $127 million, earnings per diluted share of between $1.66 and $1.90 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, which excludes amortization of intangible assets, other non-cash purchase accounting expenses and equity securities investments gains or losses, of between $2.46 and $2.70.

The revised outlook includes the impacts of the recent acquisition of Tomahawk Robotics, Inc. The foregoing estimates are forward-looking and reflect management’s view of current and future market conditions, subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including certain assumptions with respect to our ability to efficiently and on a timely basis integrate acquisitions, obtain and retain government contracts, changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending, react to changes in the demand for our products and services, activities of competitors, changes in the regulatory environment, and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Investors are reminded that actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

CONFERENCE CALL AND PRESENTATION

In conjunction with this release, AeroVironment, Inc. will host a conference call today, Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time that will be webcast live. Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, chief financial officer and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations, will host the call.

Audio Replay

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of our ability to successfully close and integrate acquisitions into our operations and avoid disruptions from acquisition transactions that will harm our business, including the acquisition of Tomahawk Robotics; the recording of goodwill and other intangible assets as part of acquisitions that are subject to potential impairments in the future and any realization of such impairments; any actual or threatened disruptions to our relationships with our distributors, suppliers, customers and employees, including shortages in components for our products; the ability to timely and sufficiently integrate international operations into our ongoing business and compliance programs; reliance on sales to the U.S. government, including uncertainties in classification, pricing or potentially burdensome imposed terms for certain types of government contracts; availability of U.S. government funding for defense procurement and R&D programs; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending, including due to continuing resolutions; adverse impacts of a U.S. government shutdown; our reliance on limited relationships to fund our development of HAPS UAS; our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new contracts; risks related to our international business, including compliance with export control laws; potential need for changes in our long-term strategy in response to future developments; the extensive and increasing regulatory requirements governing our contracts with the U.S. government and international customers; the consequences to our financial position, business and reputation that could result from failing to comply with such regulatory requirements; unexpected technical and marketing difficulties inherent in major research and product development efforts; the impact of potential security and cyber threats or the risk of unauthorized access to and resulting misuse of our, our customers’ and/or our suppliers’ information and systems; changes in the supply and/or demand and/or prices for our products and services; increased competition; uncertainty in the customer adoption rate of commercial use unmanned aircraft systems; failure to remain a market innovator, to create new market opportunities or to expand into new markets; unexpected changes in significant operating expenses, including components and raw materials; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology into current products; any increase in litigation activity or unfavorable results in legal proceedings, including pending class actions; our ability to respond and adapt to unexpected legal, regulatory and government budgetary changes, including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or future pandemics, such as supply chain disruptions and delays, potential governmentally-mandated shutdowns, travel restrictions and site access, diversion of government resources to non-defense priorities, and other business restrictions affecting our ability to manufacture and sell our products and provide our services; our ability to comply with the covenants in our loan documents; our ability to attract and retain skilled employees; the impact of inflation; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world; and the failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. See in the financial tables below the calculation of these measures, the reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors, and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Product sales $ 145,779 $ 62,343 $ 265,250 $ 120,317 Contract services 35,037 49,241 67,913 99,783 180,816 111,584 333,163 220,100 Cost of sales: Product sales 79,032 39,445 140,640 72,344 Contract services 26,434 46,249 51,513 88,152 105,466 85,694 192,153 160,496 Gross margin: Product sales 66,747 22,898 124,610 47,973 Contract services 8,603 2,992 16,400 11,631 75,350 25,890 141,010 59,604 Selling, general and administrative 28,147 23,613 51,974 45,556 Research and development 22,025 16,591 37,491 31,636 Income (loss) from operations 25,178 (14,314 ) 51,545 (17,588 ) Other (loss) income: Interest expense, net (1,950 ) (2,309 ) (3,958 ) (3,912 ) Other (expense) income, net (2,858 ) 810 (3,987 ) 404 Income (loss) before income taxes 20,370 (15,813 ) 43,600 (21,096 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,137 (10,457 ) 2,451 (7,851 ) Equity method investment loss, net of tax (1,393 ) (1,273 ) (1,414 ) (1,773 ) Net income (loss) 17,840 (6,629 ) 39,735 (15,018 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — (39 ) — (45 ) Net income (loss) attributable to AeroVironment, Inc. $ 17,840 $ (6,668 ) $ 39,735 $ (15,063 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to AeroVironment, Inc. Basic $ 0.66 $ (0.27 ) $ 1.50 $ (0.61 ) Diluted $ 0.66 $ (0.27 ) $ 1.50 $ (0.61 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 26,865,763 24,900,873 26,479,168 24,852,219 Diluted 26,956,806 24,900,873 26,569,267 24,852,219

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands except share data) October 28, April 30, 2023 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,908 $ 132,859 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $158 at October 28, 2023 and $156 at April 30, 2023 73,865 87,633 Unbilled receivables and retentions 141,812 105,653 Inventories, net 181,767 138,814 Income taxes receivable 5,735 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,958 12,043 Total current assets 524,045 477,002 Long-term investments 20,611 23,613 Property and equipment, net 43,772 39,795 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,632 27,363 Deferred income taxes 20,780 27,206 Intangibles, net 82,848 43,577 Goodwill 274,781 180,801 Other assets 9,231 5,220 Total assets $ 1,006,700 $ 824,577 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 28,834 $ 31,355 Wages and related accruals 26,671 35,637 Customer advances 20,440 16,645 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 7,500 Current operating lease liabilities 8,818 8,229 Income taxes payable 595 2,342 Other current liabilities 18,946 19,626 Total current liabilities 109,304 121,334 Long-term debt, net of current portion 73,678 125,904 Non-current operating lease liabilities 23,727 21,189 Other non-current liabilities 1,898 746 Liability for uncertain tax positions 2,705 2,705 Deferred income taxes 1,658 1,729 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized shares—10,000,000; none issued or outstanding at October 28, 2023 and April 30, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized shares—100,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares—28,135,539 shares at October 28, 2023 and 26,216,897 shares at April 30, 2023 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 589,047 384,397 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,077 ) (4,452 ) Retained earnings 210,756 171,021 Total stockholders’ equity 793,730 550,970 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,006,700 $ 824,577

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Six Months Ended October 28, October 29, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 39,735 $ (15,018 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,387 32,275 Loss from equity method investments 1,414 1,773 Amortization of debt issuance costs 424 422 Provision for doubtful accounts 4 19 Reserve for inventory excess and obsolescence 8,338 2,859 Other non-cash expense, net 331 565 Non-cash lease expense 4,486 3,775 Gain on foreign currency transactions (184 ) (59 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on available-for-sale equity securities, net 3,463 (928 ) Deferred income taxes (1,006 ) (808 ) Stock-based compensation 8,244 4,402 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 136 825 Amortization of debt securities discount — 125 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 15,553 28,012 Unbilled receivables and retentions (35,175 ) 11,696 Inventories (49,329 ) (26,695 ) Income taxes receivable (5,735 ) (8,539 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,720 ) (1,117 ) Accounts payable (6,105 ) 6,823 Other liabilities (12,851 ) (8,664 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (25,590 ) 31,743 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (10,104 ) (7,587 ) Equity method investments (1,875 ) (2,774 ) Equity security investments — (5,100 ) Acquisition of intangibles (1,500 ) — Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (24,156 ) (5,105 ) Proceeds from deconsolidation of previously controlled subsidiary, net of cash deconsolidated — (635 ) Redemptions of available-for-sale investments — 25,945 Purchases of available-for-sale investments — (1,326 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (37,635 ) 3,418 Financing activities Principal payments of term loan (55,000 ) (22,500 ) Holdback and retention payments for business acquisition (500 ) — Proceeds from shares issued, net of issuance costs 88,437 11,778 Payment of debt issuance costs (8 ) — Tax withholding payment related to net settlement of equity awards (1,370 ) (853 ) Exercise of stock options — 682 Other (15 ) (14 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 31,544 (10,907 ) Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (270 ) (257 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (31,951 ) 23,997 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 132,859 77,231 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 100,908 $ 101,228 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid, net during the period for: Income taxes $ 11,054 $ 718 Interest $ 4,818 $ 3,398 Non-cash activities Issuance of common stock for business acquisition $ 109,820 $ — Unrealized gain on available-for-sale investments, net of deferred tax expense of $0 for the six months ended October 28, 2023 and October 29, 2022, respectively $ — $ (26 ) Change in foreign currency translation adjustments $ (1,625 ) $ (1,992 ) Issuances of inventory to property and equipment, ISR in-service assets $ — $ 4,085 Acquisitions of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 915 $ 810

AeroVironment, Inc. Reportable Segment Results (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended October 28, 2023 UMS LMS MW Total Revenue $ 132,773 $ 30,249 $ 17,794 $ 180,816 Gross margin 62,742 9,343 3,265 75,350 Income (loss) from operations 33,859 (1,189 ) (7,492 ) 25,178 Acquisition-related expenses 1,000 67 26 1,093 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 3,744 — 669 4,413 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 38,603 $ (1,122 ) $ (6,797 ) $ 30,684

Three Months Ended October 29, 2022 UMS LMS MW Total Revenue $ 61,634 $ 31,101 $ 18,849 $ 111,584 Gross margin 7,903 12,636 5,351 25,890 (Loss) income from operations (17,347 ) 2,004 1,029 (14,314 ) Acquisition-related expenses 569 — — 569 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 7,250 — 592 7,842 Adjusted (loss) income from operations $ (9,528 ) $ 2,004 $ 1,621 $ (5,903 )

AeroVironment, Inc. Reconciliation of non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 0.66 $ (0.27 ) $ 1.50 $ (0.61 ) Acquisition-related expenses 0.03 0.02 0.05 0.03 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other purchase accounting adjustments 0.13 0.25 0.23 0.47 Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net 0.15 0.01 0.18 0.03 Earnings (loss) per diluted share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.97 $ 0.01 $ 1.96 $ (0.08 )

Reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended (in millions) October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 17.8 $ (6.7 ) $ 39.7 $ (15.1 ) Interest expense, net 2.0 2.3 4.0 3.9 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1.1 (10.5 ) 2.5 (7.9 ) Depreciation and amortization 8.4 18.4 15.4 32.3 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 29.3 3.5 61.6 13.2 Stock-based compensation 5.0 2.2 8.2 4.4 Equity method and equity securities investments activity, net 3.9 0.3 4.9 0.8 Amortization of cloud computing arrangement implementation 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.6 Acquisition-related expenses 1.1 0.6 1.8 0.9 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 39.5 $ 6.8 $ 76.8 $ 19.9

