Aeropay Expands Banking Network Through Partnership with Regent Bank, Enhancing Payment Flexibility

Partnership Increases Access to ACH, RTP, and FedNow Services, Supporting a Seamless Banking Experience

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#fintech--Aeropay, a leading provider of pay-by-bank solutions, announced its partnership with Regent Bank today, further expanding its robust banking network to enable fast, secure transactions.

Regent Bank, a trusted institution known for its innovative financial services, joins Aeropay’s growing ecosystem of banking partners, offering clients and end-users access to ACH, Real-Time Payments (RTP), and FedNow services.

"Businesses need banking partnerships that prioritize flexibility, reliability, and risk mitigation," said Steve Baker, Chief Innovation Officer at Regent Bank. "Working with Aeropay aligns with our mission to deliver secure, customer-centric payment solutions, empowering businesses to scale with confidence."

The partnership between Aeropay and Regent Bank underscores the importance of a diversified banking network, enabling businesses to maintain uninterrupted payment operations and mitigate risk.

By integrating with multiple banking partners, Aeropay ensures businesses have multiple banking options, providing continuity in the event of service disruptions.

"Aeropay’s mission is to create a seamless and secure digital payment ecosystem for businesses, and our partnership with Regent Bank marks another step in achieving that goal," said Daniel Muller, Founder and CEO of Aeropay. "By adding Regent Bank to our network, we’re providing our clients with enhanced access to modern payment services and a more resilient banking infrastructure."

Aeropay’s banking network includes a diverse group of financial institutions, allowing businesses to leverage cutting-edge payment technologies. Regent Bank joins this ecosystem, delivering tailored solutions that cater to businesses of all sizes and industries.

Services provided through the Aeropay-Regent Bank partnership include:

ACH (Automated Clearing House) : A reliable solution for processing large volumes of electronic transactions.

: A reliable solution for processing large volumes of electronic transactions. Real-Time Payments (RTP) : Instant transaction capabilities, enabling businesses to manage cash flow with precision.

: Instant transaction capabilities, enabling businesses to manage cash flow with precision. FedNow: A new, fast payment service facilitating immediate funds availability.

Through Aeropay’s solutions, businesses benefit from seamless integration with their existing financial systems while leveraging industry-leading compliance and security measures at the core of the platform.

About Aeropay

Aeropay is a cutting-edge payment technology provider specializing in account-to-account payment solutions. Focusing on open banking and seamless integration, Aeropay delivers efficient payment processing solutions to a range of industries, including gaming, health and wellness, and e-commerce.

For more information, visit aeropay.com or email hello@aeropay.com.

About Regent Bank

Regent Bank is a leading financial institution known for its relationship-driven approach to banking. With specialized divisions in Ag Banking, Healthcare Private Banking, Cannabis Banking, Tech, and Hispanic Business Banking, Regent Bank serves a diverse clientele, providing tailored financial solutions and exceptional service. The bank operates multiple locations in Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri, continuously striving to build and deepen relationships with its clients and communities. Regent Bank is a Member FDIC.

