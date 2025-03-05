Aeromexico Cargo Successfully Completed Readiness Assessment for Implementing an Automated Revenue Management Solution in Partnership with RTS

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revenue Technology Services (RTS), provider of profit optimization consulting and software solutions for the travel and transportation industry, announced that Aeromexico Cargo, Mexico’s national flag carrier partnered with RTS on their quest to implement Revenue Management best practices.

RTS helped prepare Aeromexico Cargo a roadmap for implementing revenue management (RM) processes and systems after conducting a thorough readiness assessment. Industry and subject matter experts from RTS conducted this study during 2024 that included onsite meetings, proof of concept of key RM methods, data analysis, training and practical exercises on the RM concepts.

The study covered the following areas: employees’ understanding of the concepts and framework of Revenue Management and Dynamic Pricing, data availability and quality, current/to-be revenue management processes, change management, business landscape in terms of supply, demand, and customers, organization in terms of set up and skills, architecture of existing systems, and integration and ability to interface with solutions from external vendors. This helped Aeromexico Cargo to identify and tackle any challenges, during, and after implementation. This will significantly increase the success rate of going live with an automated revenue management solution.

Alejandro Mendez, CEO of Aeromexico Cargo. “At Aeromexico Cargo we are committed with improving everyday our skills and incorporating the best technology available. Implementing Revenue Management practices and systems is our next step in our journey to improve our revenue lifecycle, our network connection offer, and increasing our service reliability."

Raja Kasilingam, President of RTS, said: “At RTS, we bring into practice, a combined industry experience of over two hundred years working with over fifty airlines of different sizes and from various parts of the world. We are extremely happy that Aeromexico Cargo chose to partner with us in the first major step of their journey towards joining the revenue management thought leaders in the air cargo industry.”

About RTS:

Revenue Technology Services (RTS) offers solutions and services that help their customers to increase margins, improve customer experience, enhance productivity of their employees, and support their growth. RTS solutions are aimed at travel and transportation verticals to provide analytics, software solutions, consulting and education services, operations research capabilities, technology services and IT development support. RTS is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in London- UK (United Kingdom), Cape Town -South Africa and Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh- India. To learn more about RTS, please visit www.rtscorp.com

About Aeromexico Cargo:

Aeromexico Cargo, the leading Mexican Cargo Operator, offers 550 daily flights. Operating the most modern fleet of aircraft in Mexico, Aeromexico offers service from its Hub in MEX airport to the most important cities throughout Mexico, as well as sixteen international destinations located in the primary business centers of North, Central and South America. Aeromexico is the only Latin American carrier flying directly to Asia and offers service to major hubs in Europe.

