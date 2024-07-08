AeroMech Announces Starlink STC for Citation 560XL Aircraft Available in September, and Plans to Pursue Starlink STCs for Several Other Textron Aviation Aircraft Models in 2024 and 2025

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aeromech–AeroMech (www.aeromechinc.com) announced today that it has been developing a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the installation of Starlink high speed internet connectivity on Textron Aviation Cessna Citation 560XL series aircraft. The STC is expected in September and includes the Citation Excel, XLS, and XLS+ models. AeroMech plans to include the Citation Ascend in the STC as soon as possible.









AeroMech is now accepting pre-orders for the Citation 560XL Starlink STC Equipment Package. Pre-ordering the 560XL Starlink package will allow operators to lock in a discounted price and obtain Starlink on their airframe as soon as the STC is available. Operators interested in taking advantage of pre-ordering can contact starlinksales@aeromechinc.com for more information.

AeroMech also announced plans to pursue STCs for the installation of the Starlink aviation system on several other Textron Aviation aircraft models, including the Citation Sovereign, Citation X, Citation Latitude, Citation Longitude, Cessna Caravan, Cessna SkyCourier, and Hawker 800/900 series aircraft. In addition to the Citation 560XL, AeroMech plans to complete STCs for at least two (2) other airframes by the end of this year, with additional models to quickly follow in 2025.

AeroMech COO Anthony Wiederkehr stated, “We will work hard to complete these STCs and bring the best inflight connectivity available in aviation to all these airframes as soon as possible.”

AMI Aviation Services, AeroMech’s wholly owned subsidiary, will conduct Starlink installations for end users at its facilities in Orlando/Sanford (KSFB) and Nashville/Smyrna (KMQY) or travel onsite to your aircraft location via remote “go teams”.

AeroMech will provide all developed Starlink STCs and PMA installation kits to any qualified Starlink dealer worldwide. Starlink dealers can contact AeroMech directly for questions regarding the STCs and PMA kits.

Key advantages of Starlink Aviation Inflight Connectivity:

Key advantages of Starlink Aviation Inflight Connectivity:

Customers will enjoy living-room style internet access with Starlink’s high-speed capabilities for work, entertainment, and communication during flights with download speeds up to 300 MB/s and upload speeds up to 35 MB/s. Unrivaled Reliability: Starlink operates the world’s largest satellite constellation and ensures continuous multi-satellite communication to every Starlink Aviation antenna for the redundancy required to ensure it is the most reliable satcom network in the world.

Starlink operates the world’s largest satellite constellation and ensures continuous multi-satellite communication to every Starlink Aviation antenna for the redundancy required to ensure it is the most reliable satcom network in the world. Low Latency: With low-latency performance consistently less than 30ms, Starlink enables real-time applications such as video conferencing, live video feeds, and high-quality streaming with no buffering or jitter, delivering an unparalleled inflight user experience.

With low-latency performance consistently less than 30ms, Starlink enables real-time applications such as video conferencing, live video feeds, and high-quality streaming with no buffering or jitter, delivering an unparalleled inflight user experience. Global Coverage: The widespread and vast Starlink satellite constellation can guarantee reliable connectivity to Starlink aviation users worldwide, even in the most challenging geographic locations.

The widespread and vast Starlink satellite constellation can guarantee reliable connectivity to Starlink aviation users worldwide, even in the most challenging geographic locations. Minimal Aircraft Downtime : The Starlink Aviation system is a “standalone system” that consists of an antenna, power supply, router and only requires power input to the aircraft. With no need to tap into ARINC or any onboard aircraft systems, aircraft downtime can be minimized.

About AeroMech Incorporated

AeroMech currently holds an STC for the installation of the Starlink aviation system on King Air 200/300 series aircraft. AeroMech is a dynamic FAA STC Organization Designation Authorization (“ODA”) company that provides engineering, flight test, and certification services for Inflight Connectivity, RVSM and Avionics systems to aviation customers worldwide. AeroMech has completed over 250 STCs and 400 flight tests since its inception in 1995. For more information, visit www.aeromechinc.com, or email directly to starlinksales@aeromechinc.com.

About AMI Aviation Services, LLC

AMI Aviation Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of AeroMech Incorporated, is an FAA part 145 Repair Station that offers Inflight Connectivity, Avionics, and RVSM system upgrades at its hangar facilities at the Orlando/Sanford International Airport (KSFB) and in Smyrna, TN (KMQY) just outside Nashville. AMI installation services can also be performed offsite with no geographical limitation utilizing its “Go Teams”. AMI maintains FAA Part 21 Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) and specializes in the design, fabrication, and kitting of complex aircraft electrical harnesses, structural parts, and other installation kit components required to support OEM products for Inflight Connectivity, Avionics, and RVSM systems. For more information, visit www.aeromechinc.com.

About Starlink by SpaceX

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world’s leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world’s most advanced broadband internet system.

