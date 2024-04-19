AeroMech Announces RVSM Certification Program for Piper M700 Fury

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AeroMech Incorporated (www.aeromechinc.com), the worldwide leader in RVSM certification, announced today that it is developing an RVSM Supplemental Type Certificate (STC), applicable to the Piper M700 Fury aircraft. RVSM has been offered for the Piper Meridian, M500, and M600 aircraft since 2021, and it has been well received with PA-46 operators worldwide.









The RVSM STC is a performance upgrade that unleashes the full capability of the M700 aircraft, by allowing the aircraft to operate up to FL 300 for increased range, fuel savings, lower carbon footprint, and operational flexibility to fly above weather and cruise in the “express lane” at underutilized flight levels. Owners investing in RVSM can also expect higher resale value with their aircraft.

The AeroMech FAA STC ODA will issue the M700 RVSM STC in Q3 2024. Piper Aircraft will offer the RVSM STC as a factory option for new production M700 aircraft.

For M700 operators who do not obtain RVSM as a factory option, as well as Meridian, M500, and M600 operators in service now, AeroMech’s wholly owned subsidiary, AMI Aviation Services (www.amiaviation.com) can conduct RVSM installations at its facilities in Orlando/Sanford (KSFB) and Nashville/Smyrna (KMQY) or onsite via remote “go teams”.

About AeroMech Incorporated

AeroMech Incorporated is a dynamic FAA STC Organization Designation Authorization (“ODA”) company that provides engineering, flight test, and certification services for WIFI, RVSM and Avionics systems to commercial airlines, OEMs, MROs and military customers worldwide. AeroMech has completed over 250 STCs and 400 flight tests since its inception in 1995. For more information, visit www.aeromechinc.com, or email directly to contact@aeromechinc.com.

About AMI Aviation Services, LLC

AMI Aviation Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of AeroMech Incorporated, is an FAA part 145 Repair Station (#6A5R818B) that offers Avionics, WIFI, and RVSM system upgrades at its hangar facilities at the Orlando/Sanford International Airport (KSFB) and in Smyrna, TN (KMQY) just outside Nashville. AMI installation services can also be performed offsite with no geographical limitation utilizing its “Go Teams”.

AMI also has part 21 Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA # PQ4017CE) specializing in the design, fabrication, and kitting of complex aircraft electrical harnesses, structural parts, and other installation kit components to support Avionics, WIFI and RVSM system upgrades. For more information, visit www.amiaviation.com or contact AMI Aviation at +1 407.585.6130.

