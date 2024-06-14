Aerojet Rocketdyne Delivers 1,000th THAAD Solid Rocket Boost Motor and Divert and Attitude Control System Ahead of Schedule

Home Business Wire Aerojet Rocketdyne Delivers 1,000th THAAD Solid Rocket Boost Motor and Divert and...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aerojet Rocketdyne, an L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) company, recently completed its 1,000th delivery of both the solid rocket boost motor and Liquid Divert and Attitude Control System (LDACS) for the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. The ahead-of-schedule delivery to Lockheed Martin demonstrates Aerojet Rocketdyne’s long-standing ability to provide trusted propulsion and precision systems for one of the nation’s primary defensive weapons against short, medium and intermediate-range missiles.


The Aerojet Rocketdyne-powered THAAD serves a critical need for the military, safeguarding our nation, allies and infrastructure from would-be missile attacks from those who wish to do us harm,” said Ross Niebergall, President, Aerojet Rocketdyne, L3Harris. “Our focus remains on continued performance excellence to provide reliable propulsion our customers can count on.”

The THAAD weapon system is a land-based component of MDA’s Missile Defense System. Since production began, the combat-proven system has had a 100% success rate in missile defense tests — 16 intercepts in 16 tests. THAAD is the only U.S. system designed to intercept targets outside and inside the atmosphere.

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Huntsville, Alabama, and its site in Camden, Arkansas, produce THAAD’s solid rocket boost motor. LDACS, the highly responsive thruster system, which keeps THAAD on target during the last stages of an intercept, is produced at the company’s facility in Los Angeles, California.

