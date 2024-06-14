Aerojet Rocketdyne Delivers 1,000th THAAD Solid Rocket Boost Motor and Divert and Attitude Control System Ahead of Schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aerojet Rocketdyne, an L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) company, recently completed its 1,000th delivery of both the solid rocket boost motor and Liquid Divert and Attitude Control System (LDACS) for the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. The ahead-of-schedule delivery to Lockheed Martin demonstrates Aerojet Rocketdyne’s long-standing ability to provide trusted propulsion and precision systems for one of the nation’s primary defensive weapons against short, medium and intermediate-range missiles.





“ The Aerojet Rocketdyne-powered THAAD serves a critical need for the military, safeguarding our nation, allies and infrastructure from would-be missile attacks from those who wish to do us harm,” said Ross Niebergall, President, Aerojet Rocketdyne, L3Harris. “ Our focus remains on continued performance excellence to provide reliable propulsion our customers can count on.”

The THAAD weapon system is a land-based component of MDA’s Missile Defense System. Since production began, the combat-proven system has had a 100% success rate in missile defense tests — 16 intercepts in 16 tests. THAAD is the only U.S. system designed to intercept targets outside and inside the atmosphere.

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Huntsville, Alabama, and its site in Camden, Arkansas, produce THAAD’s solid rocket boost motor. LDACS, the highly responsive thruster system, which keeps THAAD on target during the last stages of an intercept, is produced at the company’s facility in Los Angeles, California.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our ~50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Jessica Carlton



Aerojet Rocketdyne



Jessica.Carlton@L3Harris.com

256-513-2220

Sara Banda



L3Harris Corporate



Media@L3Harris.com

321-306-8927