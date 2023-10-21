AeroDef Manufacturing 2023 Exhibitor Preview: Aerospace and Defense Global Suppliers, Distributors and Equipment Builders to Demonstrate Innovative Technologies and Solutions for Sector Manufacturers

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AeroDef Manufacturing 2023, an SME event produced in partnership with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), is a leading technical conference and exposition for the aerospace and defense manufacturing industry. Attendees at AeroDef can engage with large- and medium-sized manufacturers, and sector-specific contract suppliers on the show floor, featuring over 350 exhibitors from Nov. 7 – 9, 2023 at Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif.









AeroDef is conducted bi-annually to bring decision-makers from aerospace and defense manufacturing together to showcase products, solve technology problems, discover solutions to the industry’s most pressing challenges and make valuable business connections. The AeroDef 2023 exhibitor lineup includes some of the most innovative names in manufacturing and draws hundreds of attendees at every level, from engineers and owners of small- to mid-size companies, to senior executives of top-tier manufacturers. Some of this year’s featured exhibitors include:

Aerobotix (Booth #3003) specializes in the creation of cutting-edge painting, sanding and automated robotic solutions for high-value, high-precision components, aircraft and vehicles. Aerobotix has more than 130 robotic systems installed in the U.S. and abroad, providing exceptional results and savings for its clients.

FactorySense (Booth #3321) is a leading provider of complete RFID asset and inventory locating solutions. The company specializes in revolutionizing the visibility and efficiency of automated processes through tailored, integrated RFID solutions. FactorySense’s services are designed to streamline operations in various industries such as aerospace, defense, distribution, logistics and transport, electronics and semiconductors, medical and biotech, and oil and gas.

Greenleaf Corp (Booth #3101) is a leading developer of cutting tool technology, specializing in the manufacture of high-performance tungsten carbide and ceramic inserts, and advanced toolholding systems. For 75 years, Greenleaf has been helping companies realize increased productivity across various machining applications.

technology, specializing in the manufacture of high-performance tungsten carbide and ceramic inserts, and advanced toolholding systems. For 75 years, Greenleaf has been helping companies realize increased productivity across various machining applications. JR Automation (Booth #3203) is one of the leading global systems integrators and solutions providers for the industrial automation industry. JR designs and builds highly integrated manufacturing systems, including robotic welding, testing, dispensing, material handling, and assembly solutions. JR’s customer base includes the world’s leading aerospace, automotive, life sciences, electronics, and industrial manufacturers.

Siemens Industry Inc (Booth #3320) offers today’s manufacturers the most advanced Digitalization and automation hardware and software on the market. From controls that run the most basic milling and turning machines to multi-axis, hybrid machines with full automation and robotics, Siemens is the leading supplier to the aerospace, defense, industrial manufacturing and machine building industries. Beyond the hardware suite of CNC, drives, motors and PLC, Siemens further provides a full array of communications technology to capture and transmit data from the shopfloor to the top-floor, as highlighted by our unique MindSphere “platform as a service.”

TBG Associates’ Preferred Supplier Pavilion (Booth #3307) is the ideal setting for aerospace and defense decision-makers to engage with best-in-class manufacturers, service providers and other suppliers, face-to-face. All Pavilion exhibitors were hand-selected based on pre-event qualification assessments. Part of the Preferred Supplier Experience is the complimentary Supplier Insights Summit, for which this year’s theme is “Resiliency,” taking place each day on the Main Stage in the Smart Theater.

“Our mission at AeroDef is to foster innovation across the extended enterprise to reduce costs, expedite production times and maintain manufacturing competitiveness in the global economy,” said Robert “Bob” Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “AeroDef showcases the industry’s most advanced technologies across an innovative floor plan designed to facilitate interaction and business relationships between exhibitors and buyers looking for integrated solutions.”

The AeroDef Manufacturing conference provides WESTEC and AeroDef attendees with diverse technical sessions to choose from, offering a practical look at issues encountered at multiple levels and representing a wide spectrum of manufacturing technologies.

Registration for AeroDef Manufacturing 2023 is open now at this link.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. Together we share one common belief: Manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity. SME accelerates new technology adoption and inspires and builds North America’s talent and capabilities in order to advance manufacturing as a diverse, thriving and valued ecosystem that drives competitiveness, resiliency and national security. We believe in technology’s power and humanity’s innovation to advance our society and meet many national challenges. We design new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of innovation and growth. Learn more at SME.org, or follow SME on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

High-resolution images of Bob Willig, AeroDef events are available from SME.

Contacts

Whitney Bowers



Communications Manager, SME



wbowers@sme.org

Tel. +1 313.425.3186