Aerobotix receives Outstanding Sales Growth Award from global robotics leader FANUC

Sales of Aerobotix solutions using FANUC robots surged more than 50% year-over-year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aerobotix, an AS9100-certified FANUC robotics integrator for the aerospace and defense industries, announces today that it recently received a special sales award from FANUC America, the global leader in CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs.


Aerobotix was recognized with a 2022 Outstanding Sales Growth Award, which FANUC presents to an Authorized System Integrator whose calendar-year unit bookings increased by at least 50% year-over-year.

This is the fifth time since 2010 that Aerobotix has received the Outstanding Sales Growth Award, attesting to the company’s sustained high growth over more than a decade.

“With a focus on addressing the needs of their aerospace and defense customers, Aerobotix has successfully delivered a variety of high-value automation solutions that improve quality, productivity and employee safety,” said Michael Wilman, FANUC America district sales manager – Alabama and Mississippi.

Aerobotix is the premier supplier of robotic painting systems for unique high-performance coatings, and the company also offers solutions for sanding, inspections and mobile robotics.

“FANUC has played a major role in the Aerobotix success story,” said Josh Tuttle, Aerobotix business development manager. “Through our exclusive use of FANUC technology, we’ve been able to partner with the world leader in industrial robots, providing the most sophisticated, highest-reliability systems to our customers.”

Separate to the FANUC honor, Aerobotix Process Engineer Samantha Stejskal has been named to Business Alabama’s Women in Tech: 23 for ’23, which recognizes women across the state for excellence in the technology sector.

A role model for young women considering a career in robotics, Stejskal joined Aerobotix in June 2021 after completing a degree in industrial engineering and mathematics from Olivet Nazarene University.

Stejskal told Business Alabama, “I personally do not know many women who are also working in robotics but would love to see more in the near future.”

About Aerobotix

Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Aerobotix is an innovative leader in robotic solutions for the aerospace and defense industries. The company specializes in the creation of cutting-edge automated robotic solutions for high-value, high-precision components, aircraft and vehicles. Aerobotix has more than 130 robotic systems installed in the U.S. and abroad, providing exceptional results and savings for our clients.

