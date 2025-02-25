Aeris Launches IoT Watchtower™, the World’s First Fully Integrated Cellular IoT Security Solution

IoT Industry Trailblazer’s Innovation Strengthens Enterprise Defenses Against IoT Breaches

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeris, a global leader in secure cellular IoT platforms and solutions, today launched Aeris IoT Watchtower, the world’s first fully integrated security solution for cellular IoT. Aeris IoT Watchtower delivers enterprise IoT visibility and control to prevent IoT security breaches, significantly reduce the impact of any IoT security event, improve operational efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance.

Aeris’ groundbreaking solution comes at a pivotal time. IoT devices are already a primary target for cyberattackers looking to penetrate enterprise networks. In its 2024 Cyber Threat Trends Report, Deloitte found a 400% increase in IoT malware attacks across various industries. And Forrester predicts “a major IoT breach will disrupt a large class of devices” in 2025.

“Enterprises can no longer afford to treat IoT security as an afterthought,” said Aeris CEO Aziz Benmalek, who recently joined the company to lead its expansion into IoT security. “With cyberattacks on IoT devices surging and threats becoming more sophisticated, businesses need a proactive, scalable solution. Aeris IoT Watchtower is the first solution to give enterprises and mobile operators the network-based visibility and zero-trust security they need to confidently scale their cellular IoT programs around the world.”

Aeris IoT Watchtower Delivers Real-Time Network-based Visibility and Security

Aeris IoT Watchtower includes two critical components:

provides enterprises with deep visibility into IoT device behavior and traffic, identifying threats as they happen, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring regulatory compliance. Aeris IoT Watchtower Enforcement enables network and security administrators to implement secure access control policies based on identified risks and align their deployments with zero-trust security principles.

IoT Watchtower integrates seamlessly with Aeris IoT Accelerator, the company’s market-leading cellular IoT connectivity management platform acquired from Ericsson’s global IoT business in 2023, to deliver secure cellular IoT at scale. Aeris operates the core network across 25 mobile operators and monitors a real-time database of every data session, including destinations, ports and protocols. Using Aeris’ own AI and known threat databases, Aeris IoT Watchtower provides real-time awareness of threats as they happen as well as policy-based controls to prevent attacks based on zero-trust networking and tools to stop or quarantine an active attack.

“Enterprises using Aeris IoT Watchtower have full visibility into the cyber risk of their IoT devices plus the tools to prevent or limit damage from an attack,” said Aeris Chief Product Officer Jonathan Connet. “Best of all, the solution is completely frictionless with no agent or special SIM card required or proxy traffic to a security tool. IoT Watchtower does this all inline with the normal cellular data path.”

Leading Global Companies Trust Aeris IoT Watchtower

Mobile operators, manufacturers, solutions providers and enterprises across verticals and geographies have embraced the power of Aeris IoT Watchtower.

Swisscom Broadcast Service (SBS) , which operates Switzerland’s most extensive LoRaWAN® connectivity, is the first customer to leverage Aeris IoT Watchtower through Aeris’ longtime partnership with Swisscom. With Watchtower’s zero-touch deployment, SBS gains immediate visibility into the security posture of more than 8,000 existing customer gateways and seamlessly automates monitoring and detection of security threats.

, which operates Switzerland’s most extensive LoRaWAN® connectivity, is the first customer to leverage Aeris IoT Watchtower through Aeris’ longtime partnership with Swisscom. With Watchtower’s zero-touch deployment, SBS gains immediate visibility into the security posture of more than 8,000 existing customer gateways and seamlessly automates monitoring and detection of security threats. ABB Motion , a global leader in industrial technology, is also benefiting from Swisscom’s deployment of Aeris IoT Watchtower. ABB Motion, which provides IoT-enabled services to enhance the performance, efficiency and reliability of motors, generators and drives, now has advanced security and automation capabilities through Swisscom’s IoT Watchtower offering.

, a global leader in industrial technology, is also benefiting from Swisscom’s deployment of Aeris IoT Watchtower. ABB Motion, which provides IoT-enabled services to enhance the performance, efficiency and reliability of motors, generators and drives, now has advanced security and automation capabilities through Swisscom’s IoT Watchtower offering. Murata Manufacturing has adopted Aeris IoT Watchtower across its ZENCROSS™ Alliance cellular IoT management ecosystem, an alliance offering an integrated hardware, firmware and network services platform designed to address the needs of globally distributed IoT.

has adopted Aeris IoT Watchtower across its ZENCROSS™ Alliance cellular IoT management ecosystem, an alliance offering an integrated hardware, firmware and network services platform designed to address the needs of globally distributed IoT. Bridge Alliance , the leading mobile alliance for premier operators and their customers in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, spans 35 members who serve over 1 billion customers. They will deliver Aeris IoT Watchtower to further add value to their existing enterprise IoT offerings.

, the leading mobile alliance for premier operators and their customers in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, spans 35 members who serve over 1 billion customers. They will deliver Aeris IoT Watchtower to further add value to their existing enterprise IoT offerings. LB Technology, a North American fleet telematics provider, leverages Watchtower to monitor device traffic, detect anomalies and generate risk assessment reports to safeguard the sensitive data of its government and enterprise customers.

Aeris IoT Watchtower Threat Detection and Response Is Critical Right Now

IoT devices have become integral to business, and the top enterprise target for attackers. That’s because many IoT devices are remote, mobile, aging and lacking basic security. Once compromised, these devices can provide attackers with a foothold to access sensitive systems and networks.

After observing around 600,000 smart devices, Aeris IoT Watchtower saw an alarming amount of device communications with the dark web where traffic is unobservable, and botnets and command-and-control servers typically live. It also exposed clear examples of advanced persistent threats, many actual malicious events and devices communicating with known phishing sites and services.

Exploiting vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure and devices can have life-threatening consequences. Attackers manipulating utility grid devices can cause power outages. By compromising IoT devices in fleets, attackers can manipulate, exploit and interfere with vehicles, drivers and cargo. Compromised medical devices such as CPAP machines could put millions of people at risk.

In addition, regulations are becoming more stringent. The European Union’s Cyber Resilience Act and NIS2 Directive, along with the UK’s Product Security and Telecoms Infrastructure Act, require heightened security for IoT devices, prompting enterprises to act now to avoid costly breaches.

As a result of increasing threats and tightening regulations, the global IoT cybersecurity market revenue is projected to more than double over the next five years, rising from $27 billion in 2024 to $60 billion in 2029, according to Juniper Research. The report’s authors say the 120% increase in cybersecurity spend is due in part to a projected 91% growth in the number of global IoT connections in service over the next five years.

Supporting Quotes:

“Alongside the critical security and compliance advantages, the continuous monitoring of the network performed by Aeris IoT Watchtower means we are immediately reducing our operations costs with a more proactive and scalable monitoring solution. Our reason for the speedy adoption of Aeris IoT Watchtower is the ease of deployment across our customers to protect against the growing security risks and meet regulatory demands. Regulations such as NIS2 in Europe are crucial to protecting end customers, and we believe regulators will act swiftly in the coming year to enforce them. We are delighted to have found such a simple and effective solution in Aeris IoT Watchtower, for what typically has been a complex challenge to manage.”

– Remo Steuble, head of IoT product management, Swisscom

"Cellular-based connectivity is essential for modern industrial services like remote support, condition monitoring and preventive maintenance. However, this connectivity also introduces new threats to industrial infrastructure. We are likely to face challenges with many of our customers due to a lack of trust in 4G/5G connectivity and concerns about data security. To demonstrate that the system functions correctly, we need a security solution that provides full visibility and proactive protection for both us and our customers, helping to alleviate these fears. Aeris IoT Watchtower assists in detecting vulnerabilities before they become risks, ensuring compliance and operational continuity.”

– Juha Mirsch, IoT connectivity lead, ABB Motion

"We are impressed that Aeris IoT Watchtower seamlessly strengthens ZENCROSS™ capabilities with its cybersecurity protection offering without needing additional agents, significantly simplifying a typically complex process, saving time and costs."

– Tomy Runne, vice president, strategic marketing, Murata Electronics Europe B.V.

“We are delighted to build on our successful partnership with Aeris to launch Aeris IoT Watchtower to our Bridge Alliance Member Operators (BMOs) and into the APAC market. By boosting the security and regulatory compliance for cellular IoT deployments, this advanced solution is set to add significant value to the BMOs’ existing enterprise IoT offerings, enabling them to quickly meet customers’ cybersecurity demands.”

– Dr. Ong Geok Chwee, CEO, Bridge Alliance

"I believe data security begins with vigilance. That's why we chose Aeris IoT Watchtower to employ proactive measures that can outsmart emerging and relentless cyber threats and to safeguard our customers' proprietary data.”

– Jason Gafa, president and COO, LB Technology

About Aeris

For more than three decades, Aeris has been a trusted cellular IoT leader enabling the biggest IoT programs and opportunities across automotive, utilities and energy, fleet management and logistics, medical devices and manufacturing. Our IoT technology expertise serves a global ecosystem of 7,000 enterprise customers and 30 mobile network operator partners and 80 million IoT devices across the world. Aeris, the largest orchestrator of eSIMs for IoT, powers today’s connected smart world with innovative technologies and borderless connectivity that simplify management, enhance security, optimize performance and drive growth at scale. To learn how Aeris IoT Accelerator Platform, Aeris IoT Watchtower and Aeris Mobility Suite can secure and supercharge your critical IoT programs, visit aeris.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

