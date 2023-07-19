<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Aeonsemi Unveils ChronoPHY™ Series of Multi-Rate 10G Ethernet PHYs, Industry’s Highest Performing Ethernet Transceivers for Broadband Access, Intelligence Computing, and Industrial applications.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & NANJING, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aeonsemi (www.aeonsemi.com), an innovator of mixed-signal and DSP communications ICs, announced today the launch of the ChronoPHY™ series of high-performance, low-latency physical layer ethernet transceivers. The ground up architecture is designed to meet the bandwidth, synchronization, latency, and robustness requirements of modern networks that enable emerging real-time collaboration, immersive augmented and virtual reality applications. Leveraging an advanced DSP and timing architecture, these transceivers can achieve sub-nanosecond network synchronization accuracy and determinism, surpassing competing solutions by over 10 times with great power efficiency. The PHYs also integrate a SyncE jitter filtering PLL function, ensuring reliable link performance and simplified signal integrity design without the need for additional external components.


“High resolution video transmission, streaming, gaming, and AR/VR applications are fueling the demand for faster, lower-latency, and more deterministic networks,” said Yunteng Huang, CEO of Aeonsemi. “With the roll out of WiFi-6, WiFi-7 and 10G broadband access into homes and businesses, the residential and enterprise LAN infrastructure is rapidly upgrading to support multi-gigabit capabilities. The ChronoPHY™ family is specifically positioned to facilitate the adoption of these faster networks, making the convenience and efficiency improvement accessible to everyone across the economic spectrum.”

The ChronoPHY™ series is designed on TSMC’s advanced process node and employs an efficient frequency domain digital signal processing system architecture. This enables the PHYs to achieve the industry-leading cable reach and interference immunity, ensuring robust and reliable performance.

Compliant with IEEE802.3 & IEEE1588 standards, the ChronoPHY™ series is specified over the industrial temperature range of –40C to +85C with single port options housed in 7mm x 7mm and 11mm x 11mm BGA packages. Samples and evaluation kits are available now with production to start in September.

ChronoPHY™ Series Highlights:

  • 10GBase-T, 5GBase-T, 2.5GBase-T, 1000Base-T, and 100Base-TX
  • IEEE802.3an/802.3bz/802.3ab/802.3u compliant
  • IEEE1588 network synchronization with integrated timing functions
    • 1ns PTP time stamping resolution
    • Flexible reference input clock of 50MHz or 156.25MHz
    • Any rate fractional frequency SyncE output clock: 25MHz to 250MHz
    • Ultra-low close-in phase noise SyncE PLL

About Aeonsemi

Founded by technologists in mixed-signal, DSP, and systems design, Aeonsemi brings innovative high-speed interface and timing solutions to customers and solves complex technical challenges in networking, computing, wireless infrastructure, industrial, and automotive applications.

Contacts

T: (650) 308-9669

marketing@aeonsemi.com

