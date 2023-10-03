AEM Elements™ Launches, Setting a New Standard in Natural Disaster Preparedness and Response

Collaborative Resiliency Platform Empowers Environmental Decisions and Climate Readiness

GERMANTOWN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEM, the essential source for environmental insights, today announced the launch of the AEM Elements™ Resiliency Platform, a multi-hazard solution to empower communities and organizations with the decisive insights and tools they need for adept natural disaster risk management and mitigation. This launch includes AEM Elements 360, a comprehensive decision support application being unveiled today at the Meteorological Technology World Expo in Geneva, Switzerland.





With ever-increasing uncertainties around climate variability, it is paramount for organizations and communities to be fully prepared for a range of environmental challenges. AEM Elements aims to fill this gap by serving as a comprehensive, all-in-one platform for resilience planning, adaptable to a wide variety of natural hazard scenarios, such as severe and extreme weather, flooding, wildfires, hurricanes, and landslides. The platform not only aggregates data but also synthesizes it into actionable insights, fostering a higher level of situational awareness and collaboration among all stakeholders involved.

“In a world where threats are continuously elevated by the unpredictability of natural events, the AEM Elements platform facilitates collaborative decision-making, leveraging integrated data and intelligence to move from reactive risk management to proactive resilience building,” said Mark D. Miller, Chief Commercial Officer, AEM. “Minutes matter in the assessment and response to natural hazard events, which know no borders. AEM Elements can provide access to crucial data and insights from neighboring communities, enabling decisive action and a coordinated response by all stakeholders.”

The AEM Elements platform delivers on the entire value chain of capabilities needed to ensure resiliency and climate readiness including:

Solution Design Expertise: Leverages AEM’s vast expertise in designing early warning systems to implement solutions based on localized hazards and vulnerability.

Reliable Sensing Networks: Includes both proprietary and 3rd party data networks to improve situational awareness across a variety of natural hazards.

High Quality Data: Built on a scalable data infrastructure with built-in security and data governance to ensure individual and enterprise level data access.

Actionable Insights: Delivers advanced analytics such as sensor-enhanced weather forecasts, real-time lightning, dynamic thunderstorm detection, gauge-adjusted radar rainfall (GARR), and impact models.

Optimized Decisions: Powered by AEM Elements 360, provides timely alerts, automation, and action to enable confident decisions.

AEM Elements 360 is the command center for communities and organizations, eliminating common bottlenecks like fragmented data, reliance on disparate single-purpose applications, and inadequate early warnings by seamlessly transforming diverse data sources into actionable insights. This enables more efficient and effective response coordination across all stakeholders involved in natural disaster risk management, from first responders to resource management leaders.

AEM Elements 360’s advanced decision support and collaboration capabilities include:

Improved Situational Awareness: Easily integrates data from in-house sensing networks, AEM’s proprietary networks, and almost any other environmental data source for more complete real-time insights.

Actionable Insights: Transforms data into actionable insights via a comprehensive suite of configurable maps, charts, dashboards, and analytics for areas of interest.

Automated Alerting Engine: Notifies the public and workforce with customizable alerts based on location specific thresholds, rules, and conditions, delivered via SMS, email, public web sites, sirens and strobes, and API for enterprise integration.

Streamlined Collaboration: Built to be secure, scalable, and mobile-ready, enables information sharing across agencies, businesses, and communities.

Enterprise Ready: Designed with mission-critical operations in mind, the application guarantees high availability through cloud -based, on-premise, and hybrid deployment options.

Using AEM Elements 360, organizations can mitigate damage to critical infrastructure and reduce the number of people and critical assets impacted by natural disasters. The application promotes cross-entity cooperation, elevates community preparedness, and offers a multi-dimensional view of risk exposure, streamlining the complex task of managing natural hazards.

More information about AEM Elements 360 can be found on the AEM website at https://aem.eco/product/elements-360.

About AEM

AEM is combining global technology leaders to empower communities and organizations to survive and thrive in the face of escalating environmental risks. By deploying intelligent sensing networks, operating a secure and scalable data management infrastructure, and delivering high-value analytics through a suite of end-user applications, AEM serves as the essential source for environmental insights. These technologies enable positive outcomes, helping reduce environmental impact and creating a safer world. For more information, visit https://aem.eco.

