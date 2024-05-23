Aegix AIM Launches a Major Update, Bolstering the New Aegix Safety Management System

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aegix, the industry leader in public safety solutions today announced a significant update to its flagship incident management app, Aegix AIM. Committed to providing trusted safety measures for schools/educational institutions, communities and businesses nationwide, Aegix AIM and its latest features are now accessible via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, marking a new era in safety and emergency response technology.





“The new version of Aegix AIM, which is a part of the Aegix SMS (Safety Management System), introduces a suite of cutting-edge features designed to enhance public safety measures across a variety of settings and situations,” said Chet Linton, CEO of Aegix. “We’ve integrated highly advanced, yet easy to use technology with our deep commitment to safety. The result is a solution that stands unparalleled in empowering swift and informed emergency response when every second counts. Aegix AIM has truly become the core incident management solution for the industry.”

The upgrade includes innovative panic button tech, audio enhancements and video integration into a live, responsive map, providing unmatched situational awareness of any building. The introduction of six different APIs allows the platform to combine technology to deliver unprecedented management over transportation routes (busses, etc.), access control systems, video streams, AI-powered firearm detection software and multifaceted sensor integration for detecting environmental hazards such as floods and fires. These enhancements are designed with one goal in mind — to protect lives by enabling a faster, more informed response during an emergency.

Adding a new dimension to situational awareness, the app’s live, responsive maps now feature dynamic asset management with icons that clearly indicate the locations of first aid stations, automated external defibrillators (AED), as well as icons that map exactly where cameras are installed. This empowers first responders to know exactly what is happening and where so they can ensure rapid accessibility and assistance during crisis situations.

What sets Aegix AIM apart is its app functionality, which enables users to issue alerts, lock down the building, review live video, communicate with personnel through a single device and determine safety status at a glance – all in real-time.

Not only does the app enable rapid and appropriate response to both man-made and natural emergencies, but it also helps efficiently manage and resolve them, minimizing harm and ensuring peace of mind for all involved. During a school emergency, for example, it allows administrators to account for every student and faculty member, while handling security protocols from their mobile device. Aegix AIM ensures that every necessary action is just a tap away.

Aegix AIM is part of the Aegix Safety Management System (Aegix SMS), a platform that provides school districts with a realistic and practical framework to create an environment of learning and safety for staff and students. Aegix SMS is a comprehensive platform that addresses the daunting requirements of School Climate, Site Security, Student Safety, and Regulation & Compliance. It empowers school districts to broaden and enforce advanced safety measures and practices, and equips school personnel with necessary training, drills, and resources to effectively Plan & Prepare, React & Respond, Resolve & Recover in ANY incident that may affect the well-being and safety of students and staff. Aegix SMS also meets critical compliance required of federal and state regulations by providing data, analytics, and reporting.

About AEGIX

Aegix exists for one purpose: to keep people safe. Emergencies and critical incidents are unpredictable and when they happen, nothing can replace adequate preparation to calm the chaos and manage the situation successfully. Aegix takes action to discover and develop solutions aligned to the best practices of the Aegix Safety Management System (Aegix SMS). Software, site evaluation and professional services are the three main pillars that make up Aegix’s safety solutions. For more information, please visit www.AEGIXAIM.com.

Contacts

Tim Rush



Springboard5 for Aegix



801-208-1100



tim.rush@springboard5.com