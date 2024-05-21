AEGIS Markets Named OTC Trading Platform of the Year at Energy Risk Awards

Rapid marketplace adoption is bringing efficiency, transparency, and liquidity to hedging

The Energy Risk Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in risk management across the commodities complex and recognize the firms driving the energy and broader commodity markets forward. The OTC Trading Platform of the Year considers advancements and adoption across all OTC derivatives platforms (single-dealer, multi-dealer, MTFs, OTFs, etc.).

AEGIS Markets is a CFTC-approved swap execution facility (”SEF”) that enables compliant, efficient, and transparent execution of hedging transactions for companies managing commodity price risk. This hedging marketplace connects over 600 entities, including both producers and consumers of commodities, to 28 liquidity providers offering 270 listed products used to hedge commercial risk.

“This is a fiercely fought category, but the judging team was unanimous in its choice of AEGIS Markets as the winner. We’ve watched its platform grow from a product to meet a compliance requirement into a robust commodity marketplace that is powered by cutting-edge technology and rapidly ramping up users,” said Stella Farrington, Head of Content at Energy Risk.

After a rigorous 18-month process, AEGIS Markets was approved by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”) in July 2022. The embedded compliance and underlying technology represented step changes for a market that historically operated through phone and chat-based negotiations. AEGIS Markets ended 1Q24 with record liquidity and volumes that were up 55% year over year.

Chris Payne, President of AEGIS Markets, said, “Our mission at AEGIS Markets is to make commodity markets better for all Participants. This award is a meaningful, independent recognition of our progress in that journey. AEGIS Markets fills a critical role in commodity markets by enabling rapid price discovery, efficient execution, and insightful analytics – all capabilities unique to AEGIS Markets and not possible using traditional hedge execution methods. In less than two years of operation, we’ve achieved deep liquidity and increased volumes quarter over quarter.”

Bryan Sansbury, CEO of AEGIS, added, “We strive each day to deliver world-class technology and white-glove service to our customers. I want to thank the team at Energy Risk for recognizing our progress on both fronts by naming AEGIS Markets as the OTC Trading Platform of the Year and AEGIS Hedging as the Hedge Advisor of the Year for the 8th consecutive year.”

The full report on AEGIS Markets’ award can be viewed here.

About AEGIS Markets

AEGIS SEF, LLC (“AEGIS”) dba AEGIS Markets, a wholly owned subsidiary of AEGIS Hedging Solutions, LLC, is registered as a Swap Execution Facility (“SEF”) under the authority of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”) pursuant to Section 5h (7 U.S.C. 5h) of the Commodity Exchange Act (“CEA”) and Part 37 (17 C.F.R. Part 37) of the CFTC Regulations thereunder. This press release is not required to be, and has not been, filed with the CFTC. The CFTC does not pass upon the adequacy or accuracy of this swap execution facility’s disclosure. Consequently, the CFTC has not reviewed or approved this material. AEGIS Markets operates markets for commodities and other instruments. For more information, please visit www.aegis-markets.com.

