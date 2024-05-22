AEGIS Hedging Solutions Appoints Ryan Vaile as Chief Growth Officer

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEGIS Hedging Solutions (“AEGIS” or “the Company”), a leading provider of hedging services and software for commodity markets, today announced the appointment of Ryan Vaile to the role of Chief Growth Officer.





AEGIS aims to streamline its leadership structure while leveraging Vaile’s extensive expertise to both revenue growth and strategic initiatives concurrently. Having been an integral part of AEGIS since 2023, Vaile previously held the position of Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. In this role, he collaborated with customers, prospects, and the executive team to evaluate new market entry strategies, corporate partnerships, and potential acquisitions.

As Chief Growth Officer, Ryan Vaile will lead AEGIS’ revenue generation efforts, overseeing sales, marketing, and customer acquisition strategies. With a proven track record of success and deep industry knowledge, Vaile will play a pivotal role in accelerating growth and expanding AEGIS’ market presence. Additionally, Vaile will work alongside the rest of the executive team, responsible for shaping AEGIS’ long-term strategic vision and market positioning. Vaile will drive the development and execution of comprehensive strategic initiatives to deliver sustainable growth and enhance AEGIS’ competitive advantage in the commodity markets.

Ryan Vaile brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His strategic insights and industry knowledge make him uniquely qualified to drive both revenue growth and strategic planning initiatives simultaneously. “Ryan has already made a tremendous impact on the firm, and most recently played an integral role in AEGIS’ transformational acquisition of Ancova Energy,” said Bryan Sansbury, Chairman and CEO of AEGIS. “His ability to execute on our growth initiatives will strongly position AEGIS to continue our trajectory at a time when the demand for sophisticated commodity trade risk management solutions are increasing in continuously volatile markets.”

“I am honored to take on the role of Chief Growth Officer at AEGIS,” said Ryan Vaile. “I am committed to driving revenue growth while simultaneously shaping the company’s strategic direction to position AEGIS for long-term success.”

About AEGIS

AEGIS simplifies commodity and environmental markets for companies serious about managing their commodity price exposures and/or emission footprints. AEGIS has unmatched technology and services to deliver market insights, tailored commercial and hedging strategies, unconflicted oil & gas marketing, efficient and compliant trade execution, and full-cycle management of physical and financial positions. Building on its core oil & gas capabilities, AEGIS has extended into environmental and metals markets and built a fully integrated SaaS E/CTRM software platform. AEGIS was recently named the industry leader in hedging solutions for the eighth consecutive year. AEGIS is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. To learn more, visit AEGIS’ website at www.aegis-hedging.com.

