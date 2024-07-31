AEG Enhances Security Communication at L.A. LIVE Campus With Titan HST Software

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AEG is launching Titan HST, a next generation security software, to enhance security communication at the L.A. LIVE campus in Downtown Los Angeles, including Crypto.com Arena and Peacock Theater.





Titan HST, a mobile two-way security communication platform, will serve as the all-in-one app for AEG employees to expeditiously communicate with L.A. LIVE security. With quicker response times and streamlined communication channels, users can send audio calls and text messages to L.A. LIVE security for maintenance, medical, and security assistance, as well as report incidents anonymously.

QR codes will also be placed throughout the L.A. LIVE campus for guests and tenants to seamlessly connect with security officers.

“This launch is an opportunity to enhance safety and reporting capabilities at the L.A. LIVE command center,” said Joe Schuetz, Vice President of Security at L.A. LIVE. “Our goal is to improve communication between users and our security officers. We’ve received feedback about having too many phone numbers and uncertainty about who to contact in certain situations. When we identified Titan HST as a partner, we quickly realized this would be the best solution.”

Along with a vastly improved user experience, Titan HST will enable L.A. LIVE security to easily maintain and track reports, helping identify safety trends over time, which increases preparedness and response times.

“Working with Titan HST will allow our employees, guests, and tenants to feel an increased sense of safety and security, while also strengthening two-way communication with our safety officers,” said Angela Baker, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater, and L.A. LIVE. “Having an app for our employees and QR codes for our guests will enable quick responses from our safety officers. Whether walking to and from their cars or entering restaurants, this will be extremely beneficial for everyone visiting our campus.”

AEG plans to launch the Titan HST software in the coming weeks and employees may opt-in to downloading the application on their smartphones.

