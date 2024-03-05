Advyzon Embarks on Next Chapter of Growth with Addition of Kartik Srinivasan and Dave Goes to Executive Team

Comprehensive tech platform for financial advisors adds industry veterans to expand into new markets and segments

Advyzon, a comprehensive service and technology platform and portfolio management solution for financial advisors and investment managers, announced two new additions to the executive team, Kartik Srinivasan as President of Advyzon Institutional and Dave Goes as President of Enterprise Sales. These hires come on the heels of the inaugural Advyzon Conference that took place February 20-22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, where several key enhancements of the next generation platform – which includes a new mobile app, workflow automations, artificial intelligence capabilities, and rebalancing tax optimizations – were announced.





Kartik Srinivasan joins as President of Advyzon Institutional, a newly created business unit at the firm. He will focus on building out product and service offerings to cater to the growing needs of advisors serving more complex clients.

“I am so excited to join Advyzon and bring my two decades of experience serving independent advisors and helping them grow their businesses profitably,” said Srinivasan. “Advyzon has a strong culture of innovation and has quickly grown to be the leading all-in-one platform for advisors, and I look forward to expanding into new markets and serving the increasingly unique and complex needs of advisors and their clients. Starting my first week at the Advyzon conference was such an energizing experience where I got to meet clients, partners, and other team members of Advyzon.”

Srinivasan has a long track record of building innovative solutions for advisors. He spent over 12 years at Morningstar – the bulk of it helping build their portfolio management system and working with Hailin Li, who eventually left to form Advyzon. After Morningstar, Srinivasan joined Schwab Advisor Services, where he spent over seven years leading third-party integrations and partnerships. He grew that group substantially to serve hundreds of third-parties, and played a crucial role in the integration of the TD Ameritrade Institutional business into Schwab Advisor Services.

Another industry veteran, Dave Goes, is also stepping into a newly created position as President of Enterprise Sales. An experienced financial services executive with an extensive background in enterprise selling and business leadership, Goes will be building out Advyzon’s enterprise sales organization.

“After 28 years in financial services, candidly, I was considering retiring,” said Goes. “I built another business on the side – outside of financial services – and I have a great life in Naples, Florida, so I could just do that. But when I learned about the position, what Advyzon has built – and what we’re planning to build – not to mention that I also knew Lee Andretta, (CEO of Advyzon Investment Management), since we were teenagers, many of the people that I’d get to work with again, people that I already liked and respected and have done amazing things together before… well, I thought, ‘Let’s do something great together again.’

“For me, it’s all about the customer experience. My role at Advyzon will be to help build out our enterprise team and to be known as not just a great provider to the small and midsize RIA space, but to continue moving upstream into the mega RIA space: regional broker-dealers, regional banks, insurance BDs. It takes a different skillset to grow the enterprise business, including a different product skillset – especially in this space. That’s one of the reasons we are all so happy to have Kartik on board. Together we will drive upstream while not losing any of that customer experience that Advyzon has worked so hard to achieve.

“I love to win and to build winning teams,” added Goes. “And Advyzon is set up to win in the enterprise space. It’s not like it’s a brand new product or a brand new experience. It’s just winning in a different segment. I wouldn’t have joined if I thought they weren’t set up to do that. And my role is to be additive in the equation.”

Advyzon provides comprehensive, intuitive, cloud-based wealth management technology and investment management services for independent financial advisors and registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Advyzon tech platform combines portfolio management, customizable performance reporting, trading and rebalancing, client web portals, client relationship management (CRM), client billing, and document storage, along with investment management services and a model marketplace offered by Advyzon Investment Management, LLC. A team of entrepreneurs led by CEO Hailin Li, Ph.D., CFA®, Advyzon strives to innovate in strategic and useful ways. Financial advisors inspire Advyzon’s innovation and integrations. Their exceptional technology and unmatched service exist to improve the advisor experience – whether it’s via portfolio and firm management or client relationships and growth. To learn more about Advyzon, visit www.Advyzon.com. To learn more about Advyzon Investment Management, visit www.AdvyzonIM.com.

