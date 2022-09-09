Advisor360° Wins 2022 Wealth Management Industry Award as a Top Technology Provider

Advisor360° Recognized as a Leading Unified (All-in-One) System for Digital Onboarding

WESTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Data—Advisor360°, a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of integrated technology for the wealth management industry, is pleased to receive the 2022 Wealth Management Industry Award from WealthManagement.com, an independent news organization covering the business of financial advisors.

The award recognizes Advisor360° for outstanding achievement in unified (all-in-one) systems by technology providers for the rollout of Digital Onboarding. Advisor360° offers wealth management firms a deeply integrated and open architecture SaaS platform that unifies wealth data, integrates applications, and provides time-saving workflows for financial advisors, their clients, and the home office.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a technology leader in this year’s Wealth Management Industry Awards,” said Rich Napolitano, Chief Executive Officer for Advisor360°. “Wealth management is about connections. When implemented and integrated correctly, connected digital wealth experiences powered by unified data are a powerful driver of growth—transforming broker-dealers and reshaping the way advisors engage with clients.”

Advisor360° introduced low-code Digital Onboarding to its platform in 2022 to future-proof updates going forward and transform how advisors engage with new clients by dramatically reducing the time it takes to open an investment or insurance account. With Digital Onboarding, new accounts can be opened in 90 seconds, bringing a new level of efficiency to wealth management as well as dramatically improving the advisor and client experience.

Digital Onboarding uses Advisor360°’s analytics automation engine to power its principal approval system, removing the manual steps typically handled by the back office for account openings, which eliminates workflows. An enhanced dashboard, which was introduced as part of the rollout, provides status updates to the advisor, their team, and the home office throughout the process. Other features include enhanced pre-fill and data collection, Reg BI recommendations, disclosure questions, and type-ahead address functionality that can be used with all business lines. Advisors can bundle and send account-related forms together to clients through DocuSign for unified and seamless e-Signing.

Now in its eighth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards program recognizes outstanding organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success.

To Learn More

For more information about Digital Onboarding and the Advisor360° platform, visit: https://www.advisor360.com/offerings/enterprise.

About Advisor360°

Headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts, Advisor360° builds and integrates technology for wealth management firms. The company offers an integrated and open architecture SaaS platform that brings a connected digital wealth experience to financial advisors, their clients, and the home office so that firms can drive better outcomes and innovate quickly, resulting in increased growth and deeper relationships. Advisor360° clients benefit from time-saving capabilities and streamlined workflows when it comes to portfolio and performance reporting, financial planning, insurance, proposal generation, trading and model management, digital onboarding, document management, analytics, and compliance. The company’s proprietary Unified Data Fabric™ is the foundation of its platform, weaving together shared services and pre-built integrations that work with existing technology stacks.

Today, three million households with $1 trillion in assets benefit from the connected Advisor360° experience. To learn more, visit www.advisor360.com.

Contacts

Alyson Nikulicz



ERS Services



201-755-4116



alyson.nikulicz@ersservices.net