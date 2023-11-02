Advisor360° Wealth Technology Update: Financial Advisors Will Serve Clients Better with New Planning Capabilities and Digital Onboarding Upgrades

WESTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Data–Financial planning is essential to every successful financial advisor-client relationship. Advisor360°, a leading provider of integrated technology for enterprise wealth management firms, has enhanced its WealthGuide® toolkit so advisors can better demonstrate the value they provide to clients.





WealthGuide Helps Advisors Scale the Planning Process

Advisor360°’s WealthGuide plays a pivotal role in organizing all aspects of a financial plan and the advisor-client relationship. Tracking decisions, advancing collaboration, and demonstrating total value beyond traditional investment allocation, performance reports, and insurance planning are what WealthGuide delivers. Some of the tool’s new capabilities include the ability to link cash flows, assets, and liabilities to specific plans or proposals and a streamlined note-taking experience.

WealthGuide’s enhanced ability to help advisors streamline, optimize, and personalize financial planning is timely. According to a recent Advisor360° survey, goals-based financial planning is critically important to investors who use advisors. Fifty-seven percent of the inheritance generation (individuals ages 20 to 67) assess their advisor’s effectiveness based on how well they help them hit financial goals.

“WealthGuide gives advisors a streamlined and scalable way to demonstrate the value they provide outside of investment management,” said Suzanne Bohs, Advisor360°’s Vice President of Product Management. “We’re enabling advisors to broaden the scope of client discussions beyond performance to their complete financial lives with living plans that enhance the overall relationship.”

Digital Onboarding En Masse: Open New Investment and Insurance Accounts with One Signature

Months after launching multiple-asset transfer functionality, where new accounts can be funded faster with asset transfers from multiple sources, Advisor360° further enhanced its award-winning digital onboarding capabilities: advisors and their teams can now open multiple accounts within a household simultaneously. The streamlined data collection process allows to advisors be more efficient and begin managing these assets faster.

Multi-account opening addresses the spectrum of investment accounts that clients may have, for example, qualified, non-qualified, advisory, brokerage, and those that are directly held with the product sponsor, including annuities. Advisors’ clients can also fund an account from up to five unique sources.

Once the accounts to be opened are selected, all related brokerage and advisory forms are bundled into a single signature ceremony—often with a single master services agreement (MSA) for each household member opening an account.

“We’re continually raising the bar on opening new accounts. We want the process to be as easy as an Amazon® checkout experience, where advisors add the investment and insurance products their clients need into a virtual shopping cart,” said Bohs. “The latest enhancements to Digital Onboarding give advisors with diverse and complex investment client needs the flexibility they’ve come to expect from Advisor360°.”

