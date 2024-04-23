Advisor360° Names Industry Veteran Mike Fanning Chief Executive Officer

Former Head of MassMutual U.S. to be Advisor360° CEO and Chairman of the Board

WESTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConnectedWealth—Advisor360°, a leading provider of integrated software for enterprise wealth management firms, is pleased to announce that Mike Fanning, the former Head of Mass Mutual U.S., will succeed Richard Napolitano as Chief Executive Officer upon Napolitano’s retirement, effective May 1.









Fanning has held numerous leadership roles driving technology strategy and enterprise-wide innovation throughout his career, which spans more than three decades in wealth management. During his 17-year tenure at MassMutual, he oversaw an unprecedented period of growth and digital transformation at the company, most recently leading the company’s domestic insurance business as Head of MassMutual U.S.

Napolitano joined Advisor360° as CEO in 2020, leading the company through its transformation from early-stage spin-out of a financial services company to one of the leading providers of award-winning technology solutions for the wealth management industry. Through his stewardship, Advisor360° now stands as an independent and profitable software company with 700+ professionals working across the United States, Canada, India and Northern Ireland. Upon his retirement, Napolitano will serve as a strategic advisor to Advisor360°.

“Rich’s leadership and vision have been fundamental in setting Advisor360° on a course for success as an independent technology company,” said Fanning. “I look forward to advancing our mission, values and strategic objectives as Advisor360° enters its next chapter of innovation and expansion.”

“It’s been my pleasure to work alongside some of the industry’s most talented and innovative professionals as CEO of Advisor360°. Our growth as a company has truly been a team effort,” said Napolitano. “Mike is a pioneer in this industry and uniquely suited to lead us going forward. No stranger to Advisor360°, he was instrumental in developing the business case for the company within MassMutual and has served as our Board Chairman for the last year. I look forward to advising the company as it continues to evolve and grow under his direction.”

About Advisor360°

Advisor360° builds, integrates and delivers software that helps enterprise wealth management firms and their advisors work more efficiently. The company’s award-winning open architecture platform utilizes its proprietary Unified Data Fabric® (UDF) to weave together shared services and pre-built integrations that work with existing technology stacks so firms can innovate quickly and improve the advisor experience. Today, three million households with $1 trillion in assets benefit from Advisor360°’s connected digital wealth platform. Headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts, Advisor360° has teams in India, Northern Ireland and Canada. To learn more, visit www.advisor360.com.

