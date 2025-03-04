Advisor360° Introduces Tandem™: A CRM+ for Independent Financial Advisors

New, Standalone Product Brings Enterprise-Grade CRM Technology and More to RIAs

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRM--Advisor360°, a leading provider of integrated technology for wealth management firms, is launching its first customer relationship management (CRM) solution for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). Called Tandem, the new multi-custodial product is an enhanced CRM featuring a state-of-the-art reporting engine, secure document management vault, financial planning integrations and a modern client-facing portal.

Tandem debuts this week at the 2025 T3 Technology Conference, which is taking place at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas. Live demos will be available to conference attendees at Advisor360°’s booth (#806) in the conference exhibit hall.

This cloud-based offering from Advisor360° is built specifically for independent RIAs. In addition to its enhanced CRM functionality, Tandem equips RIAs with secure, AI-powered tools that automate financial workflows and address regulatory requirements in a seamless solution. The new tool leverages Advisor360°’s industry-leading technology platform and its recent acquisition of Parrot AI.

“We are thrilled to provide Advisor360°’s enterprise-quality, integrated solutions in a way that addresses the needs of billion-dollar independent RIAs,” said Mat Mathews, Chief Product & Engineering Officer of Advisor360°. “Tandem marks the first in a series of offerings from Advisor360° that will empower growing firms to expand client relationships with sophisticated tools typically reserved for larger institutions.”

Built for Efficiency, Security and Growth

Tandem automates and synchronizes client record-keeping, financial planning and reporting – reducing or eliminating manual, administrative work for the advisor while transforming client interactions with AI-powered insights and next best actions. Its compliance-ready design ensures every action is logged and auditable so firms can meet SEC and Reg BI requirements.

Advisor360°’s recently released 2025 Connected Wealth Report found that bad data and a lack of integrated tools dominate advisors’ list of top technology concerns for the third year running. Tandem integrates seamlessly with other tools used by advisors—for example, RightCapital, MoneyGuide Pro, and eMoney—so firms can customize their technology stacks at a fraction of the cost of traditional enterprise solutions.

In addition to the launch of Tandem, Advisor360° plans to make Parrot AI, its generative AI-enabled tool for recording, transcribing, and summarizing meetings, available as a stand-alone offering for advisors in the coming weeks.

About Advisor360°

Advisor360° builds, integrates, and delivers technology for wealth management firms. The company’s award-winning integrated and open architecture SaaS platform, powered by AI-driven insights, brings a connected digital wealth experience to financial advisors, their clients, and the home office so that firms can drive better outcomes and innovate quickly. Advisor360° clients benefit from timesaving capabilities and streamlined workflows when it comes to portfolio management and performance reporting, digital onboarding, contact management, financial planning, insurance, proposal generation, trading and model management, document management, analytics, client portal, and compliance. The company’s proprietary Unified Data Fabric® (UDF) is the foundation of its platform, weaving together shared services and pre-built integrations that work with existing technology stacks. The company is headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts, with offices in Bengaluru, India; and remote workforces in Canada and Northern Ireland. To learn more, visit www.advisor360.com.

