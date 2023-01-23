Advisor360° Deepens its Insurance Capabilities on Policy Riders

New Insurance Rider Access in Fourth Quarter of 2022 Caps Year of Robust Innovation

WESTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Data—Advisor360°, a leading provider of integrated technology for broker-dealers and other wealth managers, has made it easier for advisors to view the policy riders that are attached to their clients’ in force insurance policies. The upgraded capability, which was rolled out at the end of 2022, is the latest in a string of enhancements the company introduced to its platform last year.

The updated rider capability adds access to a new layer of data to inform the financial planning process. By making insurance rider information easily and seamlessly accessible, advisors have a more complete picture of their clients’ financial lives and can plan accordingly.

“Riders contain important policy information that advisors need to know about their clients’ financial lives—for example, are there any income guarantees or possibilities to convert coverage?” said Suzanne Bohs, Vice President of Product Management for Advisor360°. “Our latest upgrade enables advisors to gather data and get answers in real time without having to dig for details, which can delay or derail the planning process by causing inefficiency in advisors’ or agents’ preparation.”

Updated rider capabilities was one of many enhancements and partner integrations that Advisor360° made to its platform last year. In 2022, the company announced:

Automated Document Bundling, which reduces the number of cases and enriches information across documents so that broker-dealers can complete new account case volumes faster.

Award-winning, low-code Digital Onboarding to simplify and automate new account openings.

Strategic partnership with Charles River ® Development, a State Street Company, creating a differentiated wealth management solution that includes Charles River’s end-to-end managed accounts platform.

Enhancements to Beneficiaries capabilities, consolidating beneficiary information across investment and insurance products into a single view for advisors and their clients.

Upgraded Goals and Proposals capabilities so that advisors can develop investment proposals quickly and efficiently.

Enhanced Workflows features to help advisors and the home office stay better organized and delegate tasks.

New Documents system for a smoother user experience.

The company capped off a year of robust organic growth by completing its first acquisition. In late December, Advisor360° acquired the digital onboarding capabilities and related wealth management assets of Vancouver-based technology firm Agreement Express. Once the technology is integrated, Advisor360° will be able to seamlessly support investment and insurance accounts at every major custodian and clearing firm and offer a wider range of integrations with industry-leading CRM providers.

“We’re continuously raising the bar so that Advisor360°’s unique cross-asset platform remains equally compelling for investment- and insurance-focused broker-dealers and advisors,” said Bohs.

About Advisor360°



Advisor360° builds, integrates, and delivers technology for wealth management firms. The company’s award-winning integrated and open architecture SaaS platform brings a connected digital wealth experience to financial advisors, their clients and the home office, so that firms can drive better outcomes and innovate quickly. Advisor360° clients benefit from timesaving capabilities and streamlined workflows when it comes to portfolio and performance reporting, financial planning, insurance, proposal generation, trading and model management, digital onboarding, document management, analytics and compliance. The company’s proprietary Unified Data Fabric™ (UDF) is the foundation of its platform, weaving together shared services and pre-built integrations that work with existing technology stacks. The company is headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts, with offices in Bengaluru India, Ireland and a remote workforce in Canada.

Today, three million households with $1 trillion in assets benefit from the connected Advisor360° experience. To learn more, visit www.advisor360.com.

Contacts

Cynthia Stephens



Advisor360°



(781) 619-8431



cstephens@advisor360.com