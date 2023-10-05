Advice Engagement Platform Lumiant Launches Academy to Help Financial Professionals Master Values-Based Advice

Free CE-approved education offering helps financial advisors build trust, demonstrate the value of advice and drive positive outcomes for clients

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumiant, an advice and client engagement platform that empowers advisors to connect with clients and families around their lives, values and finances, today announced the launch of Lumiant Academy, a new learning initiative that provides comprehensive CE and CPD-accredited courses (for U.S. and Australian advisors, respectively). Its goal is to empower advisors in effectively leveraging technology and delivering a values-based advice experience to their clients.





The growing trend of clients distancing themselves from traditional financial advice in favor of alternative solutions presents a challenge that cannot be ignored. The Lumiant Academy responds to this pressing issue by providing advisors with the tools to integrate Lumiant into their advice methods seamlessly. Instead of the typical transactional or performance-focused advice, advisors are urged to adopt a client-centric approach. The Academy’s curriculum emphasizes building meaningful client relationships, reviving interest among the disengaged, adding depth and meaning to financial discussions, and steering the value proposition from mere financial gains to comprehensive life enrichment. Through the Lumiant Academy’s guidance, advisors can bolster their emotional intelligence, forging genuine connections with clients and uncovering opportunities for growth and enhanced revenue.

By the end of the course, advisors will be fully equipped to design and stage extraordinary digital and physical advice experiences powered by Lumiant, confidently deliver a values-based advice experience, engage clients with emotional intelligence uncovering what they truly care about, and leverage technology to bring end-to-end advice experience to life.

“We set out to create the world’s best behavioral finance and client experience platform, a place that would hero advice,” said Blake Wood, U.S. CEO of Lumiant. “With the introduction of the Lumiant Advice Experience Academy, we can transition advisors from the ‘salesman’ role to that of an ‘architect.’ This shift enables them to deeply understand their clients’ desires, and in response, create financial plans that help clients achieve the life they envision.”

To find out more about Lumiant Academy, visit www.lumiant.io. Enroll in the course through the Lumiant platform or register directly here.

About Lumiant

Lumiant is an award-winning cloud-based advice and client engagement platform, where clients and their advisors connect around their lives, values and finances, helping them make better choices and live their best lives confidently. Lumiant proudly heroes advice—driving conversion, revenue, referrals and retention over multiple generations.

Lumiant removes key person dependency through its software-supported advice process by creating a memorable, measurable, and repeatable process that anyone can deliver. Lumiant transforms qualitative information into trackable quantifiable measures, anchored in a stochastic modeling process to illustrate to clients whether they are on track to living their best lives.

