Advice Engagement Platform Lumiant Announces Partnership with Concourse Financial Group Securities to Deliver Holistic Advice and Superior Client Experience

CFGS’ 450 financial professionals will now be able to incorporate Lumiant’s award-winning platform and solutions to drive extraordinary client experiences and outcomes

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumiant, an advice and client engagement platform that empowers financial professionals to connect with clients and families around their lives, values, and finances, today announced a strategic partnership with Birmingham, Ala.-based Concourse Financial Group Securities (CFGS), a single destination for holistic planning support for growth-oriented financial professionals who want to take their practices to the next level. Together, Lumiant and CFGS will support advice firms in growing their businesses. They aim to achieve this by creating memorable, scalable, client-centered experiences and evolving the financial professional-client relationship beyond its historically transactional nature.





“Lumiant’s financial technology platform is the new paradigm in client experience,” said Libet Anderson, CIMA®, president of CFGS. “By incorporating their life-based planning approach into our robust ecosystem, we can better support our financial professionals in aligning clients’ unique needs with the appropriate solutions, helping them along their paths of financial wellness and life success.”

With a focus on the complete financial situation of clients, CFGS offers scalable solutions designed to meet the many needs of today’s clients, who are living longer and navigating a more complex and expensive retirement than ever before. Lumiant’s recent acquisition of Genivity, a longevity and health planning solution, helps financial professionals level up their service via personalized advice that considers the impact of each client’s choices on their lifestyle, longevity, and legacy.

Blake Wood, Lumiant’s U.S. CEO, added, “The CFGS team knows the value of a financial professional and the value of a financial plan is the journey they embark on with their clients, once all the portfolio and planning aspects have been addressed. We are excited to provide holistic planning solutions that address the whole person and their whole life, so CFGS financial professionals can help their clients live their best lives.”

About Lumiant

Lumiant is an award-winning cloud-based advice and client engagement platform, where clients and their financial professionals connect around their lives, values, and finances, helping them make better choices and live their best lives confidently. Lumiant proudly heroes advice—driving conversion, revenue, referrals, and retention over multiple generations.

Lumiant removes key person dependency through its software-supported advice process by creating a memorable, measurable, and repeatable process that anyone can deliver. Lumiant transforms qualitative information into trackable quantifiable measures, anchored in a stochastic modeling process to illustrate to clients whether they are on track to living their best lives. Learn more at lumiant.io.

About Concourse Financial Group Securities (CFGS)

A subsidiary of the Protective Life Corporation, Concourse Financial Group Securities offers financial professionals the tools needed to gather, grow, and protect client assets through its affiliated entities. Comprised of investment services, financial planning, insurance services, and practice management services, CFGS is the destination for growth-oriented financial professionals. Learn more at ConcourseFinancial.com.

