ADVI Health Acquires Partnership for Health Analytic Research

Another milestone in ADVI’s growth strategy further accelerates the firm’s mission and vision to be the leading life sciences commercialization services platform

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ADVI Health is pleased to announce the acquisition of Partnership for Health Analytic Research (PHAR), a global health technology assessment (HTA) and health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) consultancy, known for providing high-impact, data-driven insights to some of the largest biopharmaceutical sponsors and clients. This addition to ADVI’s Strategic Analytics, Value and Economics (SAVEs) team bolsters ADVI’s data analysis and value strategy capabilities with significant HTA/HEOR, primary research, literature review, patient registry expertise, and capabilities.





“As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, so do our clients’ needs. With decades of experience and deep-bench knowledge, PHAR brings a depth of expertise that complements our SAVEs and Market Access teams. I am excited to improve and expand our service offerings for our clients moving forward,” said Marc Samuels, CEO of ADVI.

The acquisition underscores ADVI’s mission and vision to be the go-to-market partner for life sciences innovators worldwide by helping our clients advance patient access, accelerate time to reimbursement, and achieve optimal business results by providing data-informed strategy and access solutions that create opportunity, generate evidence, optimize strategy, and fund growth. By integrating PHAR’s data analytics experts, most known for their implementation science, ADVI expands its work with the evidence behind clinical and retrospective value assessments.

Marc and Caitlin Sheetz, Head of SAVEs, welcome Dr. Michael Broder, founder of PHAR, Eunice Chang PhD, and the rest of the PHAR team. “Joining ADVI is an exciting opportunity for our team. We are looking forward to working across solution areas and learning new ways to use our data to create more impactful results for the clients we have had for so many years and the new ones we will meet through our partnership with ADVI,” said Dr. Broder, PHAR CEO and Founder. “With the growing number of novel therapeutics coming to market, it is more important than ever that we can use the data available to show the true value of these products, especially when it comes to brand launch, enabling access to on-market products, and bolstering life cycle performance.”

About ADVI Health

ADVI Health is the strategic consulting partner to the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem. A leading life sciences data and consulting services firm with offices in Austin, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., we solve complicated problems in healthcare with data-informed commercialization, market access, and policy expertise. From development and design to strategy and execution we succeed for clients across managed services, MedTech, pharma, and precision medicine, with insights, products, and services across the product lifecycle. ADVI’s Strategic Analytics Value, and Economics (SAVEs) data capabilities span multiple payers (100% Medicaid FFS, Medicaid health plans, Medicare FFS, and Medicare Advantage) and cover over 200 million lives providing clients with invaluable insights and competitive intelligence.

