Adverity launches first AI tool to transform data at speed

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adverity, the integrated data platform for connecting, managing, and using your data at scale, today announced the rollout of Enrichment Copilot, the new AI powered assistant to help customers transform and clean data exactly how they need it.









Customers can simply indicate how they would like to transform their data by writing in simple English, and the Enrichment Copilot will provide step-by-step instructions on how to achieve the transformation, removing barriers such as coding knowledge, ultimately helping to improve data quality and enhancing efficiency.

By removing the need to refer to product documentation and manual processes, Enrichment Copilot improves efficiencies for users, allowing data transformation to take place in a quicker and easier manner.

Customer Feedback on Enrichment Copilot (feedback provided from Jan 24-Mar 24 during Beta testing of Enrichment Copilot)

“I think the Enrichment Copilot is a really good resource for new users that are still trying to learn. Without it, they would be reaching out to support with questions that the Enrichment Copilot can answer. It also helps them link available information to the specific transformation scenario. I think it’s a real time saver.”



– Kyle Walker, Clayton Homes

“It’s just a really great way of accessing the documentation I need for a very specific enrichment case. Enrichment Copilot actually got me the information I needed – I wouldn’t even know where to look in the documentation.

“It’s also handy for troubleshooting. When I am working on an enrichment and it keeps failing, I’ll just ask Enrichment Copilot hey, how would you do this?”



– Landon Perry, Green Line Digital

Martin Brunthaler, CTO at Adverity commented: “Our mission at Adverity is to give the modern marketer the best data foundation for managing and using their data.

Transformations are a critical aspect for anyone trying to unlock the true power of data.

“By harnessing the power of AI, we are able to remove another barrier of entry to making data truly accessible without needing to manage a complex array of tools.”

Throughout 2024, Adverity will be incorporating even more AI into its product features with a focus on data quality and data insights, based on overwhelming positive client feedback.

2024 product updates include:

Smart data monitoring: helping you maintain high quality data over time by detecting changes to your data sets and suggesting monitors to catch or act on them.

Integration with chat tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini: allowing users to have real-time conversations with their data to ask questions using non-technical language and receive instant answers.

Smart Naming Conventions: Using AI to maintain better data quality and making it easier for customers to analyze marketing performance.

Enrichment Copilot will be available to all Adverity customers from mid-April 2024, with more AI features set to be rolled out throughout 2024.

About Adverity

Adverity is the integrated data platform for connecting, managing, and using your data at scale.

The platform enables marketing and analyst teams to blend disparate datasets to create a single source of truth for their marketing performance. Through automated connectivity to hundreds of data sources and destinations, unrivaled data transformation options, and powerful data governance features, Adverity makes it easy to automate your marketing data operations and have trust in your data.

Adverity was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vienna with offices in London and New York, and currently works with leading brands and agencies including Unilever, Bosch, IKEA, Forbes, GroupM, Publicis, and Dentsu. Learn more at www.adverity.com.

