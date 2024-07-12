Advent Technologies Update on Streamlining Operations

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sectors, today announced updates on its plan for streamlining operations post acquisitions.





As part of the operational plan announced earlier this year in the investor presentation (https://ir.advent.energy/notices-and-presentations/default.aspx), Advent intends to:

reduce operational and facility expenses for 2024, with a target of total costs below $24 million (including cost of goods)—a nearly 50% reduction from the previous year. achieve a combined income of $13m ($11m from customer revenue and $2m from R&D grants) in 2024. achieve break-even by the end of 2025.

Following the acquisitions of Serenergy and Ultracell and the organic expansion, Advent had seven facilities around the world. In 2024, the Company decided to eliminate the Boston and Germany facilities and significantly reduce its operations in the Philippines. To that effect, Advent terminated its lease agreement at Hood Park, Boston, and will consolidate its headquarters and USA operations at its facility in Livermore, California.

Advent has taken several steps to successfully reduce its cash burn. The Company expects government funding for 22 R&D and manufacturing programs, amounting to $42 million ($16 million contracted and $26 million under evaluation that includes the Green Hipo IPCEI project) in the EU and USA. The Company’s growth strategy is not materially affected by the cost reductions.

Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Chairman and CEO of Advent, commented: “ For the last six months, we have made a great effort to significantly reduce costs and streamline our strategy, aiming for a pragmatic yet ambitious outcome. We have delivered on our contractual agreements and milestones with Airbus, Hyundai, US Army, and Siemens Energy so far, increased our pipeline, and received new purchase orders for Serene systems. We are relocating our headquarters to California, USA and consolidating our operations in order to streamline our efforts, minimize costs, and become a more agile and efficient organization. Our management team is deeply committed to the company’s success and is confident in our path to achieving profitability. Our innovative fuel cell and MEA technology, validated by leading industry players, is uniquely positioned to play a transformative role in decarbonizing sectors where batteries are inadequate.”

Furthermore, Advent Technologies anticipates publishing its financial results for 2023 within July 2024.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in California. With more than 150 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

