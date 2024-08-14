Advent Technologies Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call

Company to Report Q4 2023 Results on August 20, 2024

LIVERMORE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sectors, today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results.





A press release containing these results will be issued before the call.

To access the call please dial (800) 715-9871 from the United States, or +1 (646) 307-1963 from outside the U.S. The conference call I.D. number is 9909908. Participants should dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled time. Participants can also attend the call virtually by visiting the homepage of Advent’s Investor Relations (IR) website, where they can register for the event under the “Latest Events” section.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through September 3, 2024, by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S., or +1(609) 800-9909 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 9909908. An archived version will be available after the event on the homepage of Advent’s Investor Relations (IR) website, under the “Latest Events” section.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in California and holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance Advent’s corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning its relationships and actions with technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company’s business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Advent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 13, 2024, as well as the other information filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read Advent’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Advent’s business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Contacts

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Michael Trontzos



press@advent.energy