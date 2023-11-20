Advent International Appoints Wealth Management Executive Tricia Rothschild as Operating Partner

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advent International (“Advent”), one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, today announced the appointment of Tricia Rothschild as an Operating Partner. Rothschild will play a key role in helping Advent identify and support new investments in wealth and asset management, including related technology and data & analytics.





Rothschild is a highly accomplished executive with decades of experience in financial services, with a focus on wealth and asset management, investment data, technology, and information services. Rothschild spent more than 25 years at Morningstar, transforming the company from startup to a leading, global and publicly-listed provider of investment research software, data, and index solutions. During her tenure at Morningstar, she held numerous senior leadership roles, including most recently serving as Chief Product Officer and Co-Head of Global Markets, where she was responsible for an $800 million portfolio of global software, data and research businesses serving both retail and institutional investors, and developed and led the firm’s global equity research business. Following Morningstar, Rothschild served as President for Apex Fintech Solutions, a digital B2B fintech platform providing custody, clearing and other services to leading brokerages, financial advisors, global institutional investors and fintech firms.

“ Tricia is one of the most established leaders in wealth services, with an incredible track record of building businesses with both innovative and cost-effective solutions that drive enhanced outcomes for investors and their advisors,” said Gabriela Weiss, Principal at Advent. “ Tricia’s insights and extensive network of industry relationships around the world will be instrumental as we pursue investments that capitalize on the opportunities presented by the global wealth creation megatrend, which includes increasing democratization of access to investment services, innovation in investment approaches, and the evolution of the financial advisor role. With this space poised for long-term growth, we are thrilled to partner with a seasoned executive like Tricia and look forward to growing Advent’s portfolio together.”

“ I am excited to work with Advent due to its disciplined and selective investment strategy, its global reach and experience, and its focus on growth and true partnership with its portfolio companies,” said Rothschild. “ Technology continues to disrupt the wealth management industry, creating significant and unprecedented opportunity for investment, product innovation and transformational growth. I look forward to leveraging Advent’s global platform and expertise as we capitalize on strong industry tailwinds around professionalizing and democratizing access to investment services to meet investors’ needs.”

Rothschild currently sits on the boards of wealthtech and enterprise software firms, including Nitrogen and Canoe Intelligence, where she supports the leadership teams of both companies in their growth initiatives. Additionally, Rothschild serves on the CFA Institute Board of Governors, which oversees the investment industry’s premier professional organization and credentialing program, with 200,000 charterholders around the world and a long-standing mission of promoting the highest standards of ethics and rigor in investment management globally.

As an avid supporter of community engagement, Rothschild is also a co-founder of the Chicago Giving Circle (CGC). CGC brings together Chicago-area donors who collectively support a select group of innovative and high-impact nonprofit organizations focused on improving the lives of Chicago-area families in need. Rothschild also serves on the board of Rock the Street, Wall Street, a financial and investment literacy program that brings both gender and racial equity to the financial markets by educating high school girls and improving the pipeline of diverse talent entering the investment arena.

During the course of her career, Rothschild has received several awards, including Financial Planning’s “Most Likely to Change Wealth Management” list in 2021, and was named to Investment News’ “Women to Watch” list in 2020.

Rothschild received her Master of Arts in Russian and eastern European economics from Indiana University and her Bachelor of Science in communication studies from Northwestern University.

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL



Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 415 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of June 30, 2023, had $92 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 295 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

Contacts

