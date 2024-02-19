ADvendio accelerates U.S. retail media expansion, as its posts a +150% growth in retail media revenues

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ADvendio, the leading omnichannel retail media advertising platform, will accelerate its U.S. growth as it posts a 150% increase in global retail media revenues.





As the only Salesforce-powered retail media network (RMN) solution to combine on-site and off-site ad capabilities on one complete platform, ADvendio has seen a significant uptick in demand for its solution, which helps retailers grow RMNs and optimize ad operations to scale revenue and engagement opportunities. With its background in traditional advertising and media, ADvendio’s retail media revenues have grown +150% since 2021.

With Insider Intelligence predicting U.S. retail media spend in 2024 will reach $59.61 billion, ADvendio already works with leading global retailers including Ahold Delhaize, Albertsons, ULTA Beauty and Woolworth’s. Out of the world’s top 25 largest retailers, nine of them now partner with ADvendio, using the ADvendio ONE platform to power their retail media proposition, allowing them to monetize first-party data, scale campaigns and increase ROAS (return on ad spend).

Last year, ADvendio increased its global headcount by 32%, and has supported its U.S. expansion with senior hires, including the appointment of Matthew Rohrs as Sales Director. Rohrs brings over a decade of adtech and media experience to the North American team, having previously held senior positions at Operative and Freewheel.

Looking ahead, ADvendio will continue its innovation roadmap at pace. Having grown its retail media offering organically without any external investment, ADvendio reinvests its revenues into its solution, ensuring its capabilities match the evolving needs of digital advertisers, retailers and, in turn, their end-consumers. In 2024, it will announce several advancements in its product capabilities as part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence within adtech.

These developments will include new AI features, designed to empower advertisers with smarter, data-driven decision-making capabilities for enhanced campaign performance. Additionally, it will broaden its solution with new integrations, which will enable seamless ad campaign management across leading social platforms. ADvendio will also enhance its cross-channel budget optimization features, helping retailers achieve optimal efficiency for the advertising investments of their suppliers and driving greater ROAS capabilities.

Samantha Giaver, Head of Global Sales at ADvendio, commented: “When Walmart Connect talks about the ‘Super Bowl sized audiences’ it can open up to 3rd party brands each week, it shows the vast scale and palpable power presented by retail media. With such sizeable revenue opportunities on the table, retailers have moved quickly to activate and scale RMNs, usually starting their journeys on their owned digital properties. The next step in the RMN flywheel will be joining on- and off-line ad experiences, using the store network to digitally engage shoppers, and opening up new opportunities for retailers to connect advertisers, suppliers and brands to conversion-ready consumers.”

