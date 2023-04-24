ADVault Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification Validates ADVault is Committed to Strong Cybersecurity and Meeting Key Regulations to Protect Sensitive Data

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ADVault, the nation’s leading digital advance care planning (ACP) and interoperable storage platform, announced today that it has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that ADVault has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places ADVault in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Since 2020, ADVault has been committed to the HITRUST certification process and the incredible value it brings,” said ADVault CEO Scott Brown. “This independent validation of ADVault’s security systems as it pertains to advance care planning tools provides an extra level of peace of mind for consumers while assuring healthcare providers and payers that they have chosen a vendor that helps them meet their risk mitigation objectives.”

ADVault’s MyDirectives solutions technology empowers all adults to record their end-of-life wishes concerning such issues as location of care, life-sustaining treatments, CPR, medical treatment goals and organ donation, as well as to name one or more healthcare agents or proxies. Its MyDirectives for Clinicians™ solution uses an intuitive Q&A format to guide discussions and help care providers create or upload ACP documents and portable medical orders and, by doing so, ensures that patient wishes are easily retrievable across the healthcare continuum 24/7/365. Leveraging technology to record and store these documents provides comfort for both the patient and family members – as well as for clinicians at point of care — so better decisions can be made.

“Without consistency, transparency, and reliability, an information security assessment can’t provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That’s why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available,” said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. “Achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is a reliable assurance that ADVault takes compliance and information risk management seriously.”

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification, covers the following scope:

ADVault Exchange residing at ClearData managed Amazon Web Services

ADVault Facilitated ACP residing at ClearData managed Amazon Web Services

Employee Workstations residing at ADVault Office

MyDirectives residing at ClearData managed Amazon Web Services

MyDirectives for Clinicians residing at ClearData managed Amazon Web Services

MyDirectives Mobile residing at ClearData managed Amazon Web Services

About ADVault

ADVault, Inc. built upon its award-winning, free MyDirectives® consumer application to develop the world’s first and only interoperable, SaaS solution suite of advance care planning (ACP) tools and highly secure cloud-based storage accessible anytime, anywhere across the healthcare ecosystem for payers and providers to run a best-in-class ACP program. Automatic end-to-end ACP tracking provides robust time and activity reporting for program reimbursement, compliance, and performance metrics. Visit www.advaultinc.com.

