Advantech Takes Center Stage at PackExpo East 2024 in Philadelphia

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advantech, a global leader in industrial computing, IoT, and embedded solutions, is set to take the spotlight at PackExpo East 2024 in Philadelphia. As an exhibitor at Booth 1432, Advantech will showcase its state-of-the-art products, including the Industrial tablet (AIM Series), Vehicle-Mounted Terminal (DLT Series), Human Machine Interface (WOP Series), and All-in-One Touch Computer (UTC Series).









Attendees are invited to engage with Advantech’s knowledgeable team, experience live product demonstrations, and gain valuable insights into the future of the packaging industry.

DLT-V73 Series: Revolutionizing Industrial Terminals

The DLT-V73 Series offers a choice of processors, providing flexibility for diverse applications. With robust features, including extreme environmental durability, an IP66-rated design, and shock-resistant capabilities, the DLT-V73 Series is tailored for challenging settings such as freezer warehouses, outdoor container ports, and mining sites.

Connectivity and Efficiency Upgrades: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and More

Advantech introduces the latest communication technologies in the DLT-V73 series, ensuring real-time communication, stable data transmission, and fast roaming capabilities for various industrial IoT applications. The addition of Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G/LTE, and GPS enhances connectivity.

Compact Design and Enhanced Touchscreen Functionality

The DLT-V73 boasts a 10.4″/12.1″ XGA color TFT display, offering over a 40% size reduction compared to previous models. The compact design and excellent screen-to-body ratio make it suitable for even the most compact vehicle cabins, providing a large display without obstructing the driver’s view. Optical bonding technology and an ambient light sensor ensure optimal display performance.

Extendable Functionality and Value-Added Software

Equipped with standard connection interfaces and an AddOn Module for extended I/O, the DLT-V73 supports a wide range of applications. Advantech’s MSuite software bundle enhances device management and deployment, with certification for 3rd-party software.

Advantech’s DLT-V73 rugged Vehicle-Mounted Terminal is now available for order. For more information, contact us at iLogistics@advantech.com.

About Advantech

Established in 1983, Advantech is a global technology leader specializing in industrial computing, IoT, and embedded solutions. Committed to innovation and collaboration, Advantech remains at the forefront of technological advancements. Learn more at www.advantech.com.

Contacts

Tiffany Iskandar



tiffany.iskandar@advantech.com

949-420-2500 ext. 6226