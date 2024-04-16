Advantech Collaborates with Phison to Develop GenAI Computing Platform for Edge and Industrial Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#enterprisessd–The emergence of Generative AI (GenAI) has led to the widespread use of AI assistants across various sectors including business environments, education, healthcare, legal and accounting fields, banking, and even migration into embedded and industrial environments. Numerous new GenAI applications are gradually emerging. Recognizing this trend, Advantech (2395TT), a global leader in edge computing, announced today a collaboration with Phison (8299TT), a leading provider of NAND controllers and NAND storage solutions, to jointly produce GenAI computing platforms tailored for edge and industrial applications.





Leveraging Phison’s exclusive patented aiDAPTIV+ technology and seamlessly integrating it with Advantech’s Edge AI Solutions, our innovative GenAI computing platform empowers customers in the edge and industrial sectors to construct secure, reliable, and cost-effective computing devices for refining GenAI models. Advantech and Phison are accelerating the transition toward Industry 4.0 and anticipate the advent of Industry 5.0 where human-machine interaction will take center stage.

Advantech’s Edge AI Solutions and Phison’s aiDAPTIV+ amplifies AI LLM capabilities, enabling the execution of advanced AI training models with limitless computational capacity. The Edge AI Solutions offer a comprehensive AI deployment package, enabling company-wide AI training with robust design, and unparalleled computing power for AI LLM training, unlocking boundless business opportunities. Moreover, our innovative partnership provides both hardware and software services, bolstering their adaptability through collaboration with Advantech’s Edge AI software solutions, including NVIDIA AI Enterprise (NVAIE), Edge AI SDK, and DeviceOn. This ecosystem encompasses pre-trained models, development platforms, tools, and services, significantly streamlining the accessibility of AI applications.

“Our collaboration with Phison is poised to lower barriers to entry in the AI sector, fostering greater accessibility to local AI computing and training,” stated Miller Chang, President of Advantech Embedded-IoT Group. “The innovative SQ aiDAPTIV+ seamlessly incorporates Advantech’s Edge AI SDK and services, streamlining AI training processes by eliminating the necessity for numerous costly GPUs and VRAM. Moreover, it empowers Edge AI applications aspiring for corporate or departmental integration to discover feasible opportunities and effortlessly translate business impacts within the AI realm.”

Mr. K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison Electronics, states the partnership between Phison and Advantech has spanned over 15 years. Phison and Advantech have forged a powerful alliance in embedded and industrial systems, spanning from early USB DOMs, CF cards, and SATA SSDs to the latest PCIe 4.0/5.0 SSD specifications. Our collaboration reaches new heights with the introduction of Phison’s proprietary aiDAPTIV+ technology solution, seamlessly integrating with Advantech’s Edge AI Solutions. Together, our alliance empowers customers across the global industrial sector to develop widely accessible GenAI deployment solutions, propelling the adoption of intelligent applications like smart factories, healthcare, and logistics; playing a pivotal role in establishing secure and reliable edge GenAI environments to shape the future of smart living.

[About Advantech]

As a global leader of the edge computing market, Advantech not only offers a wide range of embedded boards, intelligent systems, industrial peripherals and design-in services, but also provides streamline services form R&D, manufacturing, to global support and services. Additionally, to meet the rising industrial Edge AI computing needs, we engage closely with various hardware, software, and application partners. Our aim is to optimize the ecosystem, establishing a versatile and open hardware-software integration AI platform to propel and expedite AI technology in edge computing applications. Continuously advancing the development of edge intelligence and IoT security software, AIoT cloud platform services, as well as diverse industrial peripheral storage, wireless, and panel display modules. In line with our value-centric business approach, we capitalize on over 40 years of product expertise to target emerging industries such as 5G, green energy, robotics, AMR, electric vehicle infrastructure, and drones. We deliver application-focused embedded solutions to better serve our customers. (Website: www.advantech.com). (Website: www.advantech.com).

[About Advantech Edge AI Solutions] Advantech’s Edge AI Solutions provide a range of platforms, offering scalable computing power and software toolkits for AI analytics at the edge. The Edge AI Servers feature server-grade processors and GPU expansion capabilities. Through integration with Phison aiDAPTIV+, LLMs run seamlessly on-site, ensuring both high security and high performance.

[About Advantech SQFlash] Advantech SQFlash is a global leader in industrial storage and memory. We are committed to providing a wide range of stable and efficient industrial storage and memory devices with industry-leading quality and durability. Ultimately, our greater goal is to ensure the reliable and continuous operation of billions of industrial devices worldwide. More about SQ

[PHISON’s Quick Facts]

Over 23 years of experience in NAND controller IC design and module integration.

Over 3,800 employees globally, and more than 75% are engineers.

Nearly 2,000 memory-related patents globally.

Target long-term revenue of over NT$100 billion through the 5+5 growth strategy.

Exceeds 20% of the global market share of SSD controllers.

Exceeds 40% of the global market share of Automotive NAND controllers.

Unique business model that can produce consistently strong cashflow and profits over long-term NAND memory market cycles.

Committed to maintaining long-term partnerships with our global NAND flash supply sources and with our downstream module customers.

[About PHISON]

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND flash controller, storage solutions, signal integrity IC and AI solution provider. We provide a variety of services from controller design, system integration, IP licensing to total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD and USB interfaces, reaching out to consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. As an active member of industry associations, Phison is on the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe, and IEEE-SA.

To know more about Phison, please visit Phison Website or Phison Q&A for details. Read more on our blog: www.phisonblog.com

[Forward-looking Statements]

Information included in this press release that are not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements”. Phison cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on Phison’s reasonable knowledge and current expectations, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons including without limitation, risks associated with demand and supply change, manufacturing and supply capacity, design-win, time to market, market competition, industrial cyclicality, customer’s financial condition, exchange rate fluctuation, legal actions, amendments of the laws and regulations, global economy change, natural disasters, and other unexpected events which may disrupt Phison’s business and operations. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Phison undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

